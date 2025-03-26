The Big Biscuit Celebrates Oklahoma Expansion With New Restaurant Opening

The brand's largest franchisee opens its seventh location

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma City, grab your forks! The Big Biscuit® , a modern All-American breakfast and lunch franchise concept known for its classic comfort food served with genuine hometown hospitality, is officially open at 6406 N. May Ave. in Country Club Corner.The highly anticipated opening marks Steve Zahn’s seventh Big Biscuit restaurant since 2020. Zahn is the largest franchisee of The Big Biscuit and brings more than 30 years of multi-unit restaurant operator experience to the table. Zahn plans to open four more Big Biscuit restaurants in the Oklahoma market in the coming years.As an Oklahoma resident, Zahn is committed to supporting the local communities he serves. In 2023, Zahn launched the brand’s first Stuff The Bus initiative, a donation drive that collects and distributes new school supplies to public schools for students in need, setting them up for a successful school year. Due to the positive impact, Stuff The Bus became a brand-wide effort in 2024, leading to hundreds of school supplies donated to over 20 school districts. Beyond Stuff The Bus, Zahn’s commitment to community support extends to partnerships with public schools throughout Oklahoma. He also collected children's pajamas during the 2024 holiday season through the brand-wide initiative, Pajama Jam. Through these community-centric efforts, Zahn continues to make a lasting impact on the communities he serves, one biscuit at a time.“We are very fortunate to have Steve as a part of The Big Biscuit brand. His passion for growth and commitment to our mission ensures that more communities can experience our quality comfort foods and genuine hometown hospitality. Steve and his team of operators exemplify what The Big Biscuit looks for in a franchisee,” said Chad Offerdahl , President and Co-CEO for The Big BiscuitGuests can enjoy the full Big Biscuit menu including the restaurant’s award-winning Biscuits and Gravy, Country Fried Steak & Eggs, plate-sized buttermilk pancakes, French toasts, and the Guest-favorite, the Yard Bird–hand-breaded fried chicken sandwiched between a biscuit and topped with a heaping ladle of housemade sausage gravy. Lunch includes the infamous Brunch Burger stacked high with hash browns, over-easy egg, chopped bacon, and served on a toasted brioche bun, the “Almost Famous”–24-hour brined and hand-breaded fried chicken selections, and more."Oklahoma has embraced The Big Biscuit with open arms, and we’re proud to provide hometown hospitality to the community daily. It’s not just about the food—it’s about bringing people together and making a positive impact. Our growth has been exciting, thanks to the Guests who have welcomed us to their neighborhoods as a business and friends. We’re honored to have received awards like Best Breakfast in TulsaWorld, TulsaPeople A-List, and TulsaKids Family Favorites, and are looking forward to making a big impact in the Oklahoma City community," said Steve Zahn, franchisee of The Big Biscuit.“Steve’s passion for The Big Biscuit and his dedication to the community and our Guests aligns perfectly with what we seek in franchisees,” said Chad Offerdahl, President & Co-CEO for The Big Biscuit. “We are committed to sustainable growth with the right franchisees, and Steve has been an exceptional example.”The opening of 64th and May marks The Big Biscuits' 29th location across four states. To learn more about The Big Biscuit, visit bigbiscuit.com . Want to franchise with The Big Biscuit? Explore franchising opportunities at bigbiscuitfranchise.com.About The Big BiscuitThe Big Biscuit is a breakfast and lunch concept serving impossibly generous portions of classic American comfort foods and genuine hometown hospitality. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit is celebrating 25 years of BIG success with 29 locations across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Opening its first franchise location in 2020, the brand boasts a strategic growth plan committed to a sustainable and holistic approach. The Big Biscuit has received notice including being named by Franchise Times as a “Top Breakout Brand,” winning “Best Breakfast” in dozens of regional publications, and being shortlisted in the Global Franchise Awards.The Big Biscuit is committed to adding value to their guests and communities one biscuit at a time. The brand works to engage the communities it serves through various initiatives that fit its philanthropic pillars of food insecurity, community, and public education. For Guests, The Big Biscuit offers seasonal limited-time offerings, regularly refreshes core menus, and builds loyalty by activating Guests across generations in playful ways through school partnerships, generous giveaways, and leveraging hyper-local influential partnerships. Follow The Big Biscuit on social media: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram @the.big.biscuit, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit. For more information, visit bigbiscuit.com.

