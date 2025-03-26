PUBLIC ADVOCATE SPONSORS WIZARDS OF DOGE, Public Appearance
In response to popular demand, Public Advocate sponsors a public appearance of the Wizards of DOGE to encourage discussions about Elon Musk and DOGE
Volunteers will dress as Wizards wearing green robes, beards and pointy hats. We will hand out stacks of DOGE Dividends to bring attention to Elon Musk
— Eugene Delgaudio, President of Public Advocate
CONTACT EUGENE DELGAUDIO
PHONE NUMBER 703-845-1808
EMAIL : EUGENE.DELGAUDIO@PUBLICADVOCATEMAIL.ORG
website Publicadvocateusa.org
Public Advocate is a non-profit organization sponsoring political theater in Washington, D.C. at 12 noon on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol,(East Front, grassy area, near First St., SE, Independence Avenue, SE and East Front Plaza.)in Washington, D.C.
There will be ten volunteers, and others, dressed as "Wizards of DOGE" discussing Elon Musk, Donald Trump's policies generally and the Department of Government Efficiency recommendations.
Eugene Delgaudio, president of Public Advocate said: "We are asking volunteers and supporters to dress as Wizards wearing green robes, beards and pointy hats. We will hand out stacks of “DOGE Dividends” (fake money) that call attention to Elon Musk and his DOGE team.
"Volunteers will wear sandwich boards with messages printed on them that are directed to Elon Musk and the general public."
"Public Advocate is sponsoring online polling on social media platforms and collecting petitions concerning Trump Administration policies. We are engaging in public discussion and have posted videos showing support and discussions with opposing viewpoints, " said Delgaudio.
WHAT: Public Forum Regarding Elon Musk
WHO: WIZARDS OF DOGE, sponsored by Public Advocate
WHEN: FRIDAY, MARCH 28, 12 NOON TO 1 PM EST
WHERE: U.S. CAPITOL, WASHINGTON DC
House East Front, grassy area, near First St., SE, Independence Avenue, SE and East Front Plaza.
WHY: to discuss policies of President Trump
Legal Disclaimer:
