PUBLIC ADVOCATE SPONSORS WIZARDS OF DOGE, Public Appearance

In response to popular demand, Public Advocate sponsors a public appearance of the Wizards of DOGE to encourage discussions about Elon Musk and DOGE

Volunteers will dress as Wizards wearing green robes, beards and pointy hats. We will hand out stacks of DOGE Dividends to bring attention to Elon Musk” — Eugene Delgaudio, President of Public Advocate

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FULL PERMISSION GRANTED IN ADVANCE FOR USE OF VIDEOS, PHOTOS OR TEXT POSTED OR SUBMITTED TO MEDIA IS GIVEN.CONTACT EUGENE DELGAUDIOPHONE NUMBER 703-845-1808EMAIL : EUGENE.DELGAUDIO@PUBLICADVOCATEMAIL.ORGwebsite Publicadvocateusa.orgPUBLIC ADVOCATE WIZARDS OF DOGE, Public AppearancePublic Advocate is a non-profit organization sponsoring political theater in Washington, D.C. at 12 noon on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol,(East Front, grassy area, near First St., SE, Independence Avenue, SE and East Front Plaza.)in Washington, D.C.There will be ten volunteers, and others, dressed as "Wizards of DOGE" discussing Elon Musk, Donald Trump's policies generally and the Department of Government Efficiency recommendations.Eugene Delgaudio, president of Public Advocate said: "We are asking volunteers and supporters to dress as Wizards wearing green robes, beards and pointy hats. We will hand out stacks of “DOGE Dividends” (fake money) that call attention to Elon Musk and his DOGE team."Volunteers will wear sandwich boards with messages printed on them that are directed to Elon Musk and the general public.""Public Advocate is sponsoring online polling on social media platforms and collecting petitions concerning Trump Administration policies. We are engaging in public discussion and have posted videos showing support and discussions with opposing viewpoints, " said Delgaudio.WHAT: Public Forum Regarding Elon MuskWHO: WIZARDS OF DOGE, sponsored by Public AdvocateWHEN: FRIDAY, MARCH 28, 12 NOON TO 1 PM ESTWHERE: U.S. CAPITOL, WASHINGTON DCHouse East Front, grassy area, near First St., SE, Independence Avenue, SE and East Front Plaza.WHY: to discuss policies of President Trump

