Southern Rock Icons Van Zant Release 'There You Are' Live Acoustic Performance

VAN ZANT Van Zant, "Always Look Up" (Frontiers Music SRL)

The new single and music video follows the release of an official music video for the album track.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern rock icons Van Zant have released a live acoustic performance of “There You Are” (Acoustic) — available everywhere today. The original studio version is featured on their new album, Always Look Up (Frontiers Music SRL), and the new acoustic single and music video follows the release of an official music video for the album track last fall.Purchase or stream the live acoustic single: https://ffm.to/vzthereyouareacoustic Watch the new live acoustic performance music video: https://youtu.be/693EGp-1QGQ The new album is Van Zant’s first studio effort in nearly two decades, and their first foray into Christian music. Released in November 22, 2024, Always Look Up debuted at #1 on the Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart and #3 on the Current Country Albums chart, as well as Top 10 debuts on the Independent Current Albums and Current Rock Albums charts (per Luminate - formerly known as Soundscan).The Van Zant musical dynasty built its foundation firmly on family. Donnie Van Zant co-founded .38 Special and brother Johnny Van Zant is the current lead vocalist for Lynyrd Skynyrd after the passing of their brother Ronnie Van Zant, who fronted and co-founded the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rock band.Purchase or Stream Always Look Up: https://ffm.to/vanzantalwayslookup For more information, visit www.VanZantBand.com About Frontiers Music SRL: Originally founded in Naples, Italy in 1996 by Serafino Perugino and his father Fernando as a distribution company, Frontiers has developed into one of the premiere independent rock labels in the world. Synonymous with quality music from across a broad spectrum of rock genres, the label has worked with multiple genre heavyweights and fan favorites. Aside from providing a home for classic artists from the '70s and '80s, the label has also become home to a wealth of young, up and coming talent that, with a savvy and forward thinking A&R and marketing approach, will be developed into the future of rock and metal. With a deep commitment to and passion for THE MUSIC and the artists who create it and massive global distribution, sales, marketing, and publicity channels, Frontiers is the premiere home for established and emerging rock artists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.