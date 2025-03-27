X-Analytics Pioneers Seamless Transition for Financial Services Firms Embracing CRI Profile 2.0

Connecting Compliance to Continuous Cyber Risk Management Success

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- X-Analytics, the industry-leading cyber risk management platform, proudly announces its groundbreaking success in operationalizing the Cyber Risk Institute’s (CRI) Profile 2.0 into a modern, continuous cyber risk management application. As the pioneering firm and the first participant in the CRI Innovator Program, X-Analytics is setting a new standard for financial services firms by enabling a seamless transition from FFIEC CAT to the CRI Profile 2.0 framework.With the FFIEC CAT set to sunset in August 2025, financial institutions of all sizes face the challenge of adopting modern cybersecurity frameworks to stay ahead of evolving threats. X-Analytics, recognized as the first CRI Innovator, has developed a proven solution that not only transitions legacy FFIEC CAT assessments into the CRI Profile 2.0, but also transforms static compliance focused assessments into dynamic, continuous cyber risk management programs.“X-Analytics is proud to lead the way as the first CRI Innovator, delivering a platform that operationalizes the CRI Profile 2.0 into a forward-thinking continuous cyber risk management solution,” said John Frazzini, CEO of X-Analytics. “X-Analytics bridges the gap between compliance and state-of-the-art cyber risk management, enabling financial institutions to connect their cyber maturity assessment results with optimized cyber risk reducing strategies.”X-Analytics leverages CRI Profile 2.0’s comprehensive structure—harmonizing over 2,500 regulatory expectations into 318 actionable control objectives—to deliver unparalleled value to financial services firms. With X-Analytics, institutions gain a cutting-edge, proven platform that transforms compliance into a strategic advantage. Key benefits include:-Continuous Cyber Risk Management: Seamlessly converts static compliance assessments into dynamic, business optimized cyber risk strategies.-Financial Clarity on Cyber Risk: Translates complex cyber exposures into clear, financial terms, empowering informed decision-making.-Prioritized Risk Mitigation: Identifies and ranks critical risks, enabling firms to focus resources on strategies that deliver maximum risk reducing results.-Boardroom-Ready Governance: Provides concise, actionable reporting that strengthens oversight and aligns cybersecurity with business objectives.“The Cyber Risk Institute recognizes X-Analytics’ innovative approach, our pioneering Innovator Program participant, to operationalize the CRI Profile 2.0, driving meaningful transformation in the financial sector,” said Josh Magri, CEO of CRI. “The ability to operationalize CRI Profile 2.0 into an ongoing risk management program offers financial services firms of all sizes a clear path to modernize their cybersecurity risk management efforts.”Recognizing the unique needs of localized financial institutions, X-Analytics is introducing a tailored program exclusive to CRI members that are community and localized institutions. This initiative ensures that community banks and regional firms can quickly and easily transition from FFIEC CAT assessments to the CRI Profile 2.0 framework. With an intuitive interface, rapid deployment, and dedicated support, X-Analytics empowers these institutions to achieve enterprise-grade continuous cyber risk management at an accessible price point.For more information about how X-Analytics can transform your organization’s cyber risk management, visit www.x-analytics.com . For more information about the Cyber Risk institute visit CRI website

