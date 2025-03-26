Minister Solly Malatsi invites media to the G20 Digital Economy Working Group, 7 to 11 Apr

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Hon. Solly Malatsi, invites members of the media to the Meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group Task Force on AI, which will be held at the Boardwalk Hotel & Convention Centre, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, from 7 to 11 April 2025.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2024, which coincided with the five-year countdown to the deadline of the United Nations Agenda 2030.

The G20 Meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group and the Task Force on AI meeting are part of a series of international meetings that the country is hosting as a precursor to the main G20 Summit in November 2025.

The media, as an important stakeholder in national and international discourse, is hereby invited to the Digital Economy Working Group Meeting and the Task Force on AI Meeting. The meetings bring together experts and policy makers from around the world and aims to set the agenda for harnessing the digital potential of economies. The Working Group will also focus on digital transformation to enhance public participation and the realization of inclusive social and economic growth.

