Water and Sanitation hosts National Water and Sanitation Indaba on water security and provision, 27 to 28 Mar

South African Government will hold a National Water and Sanitation Indaba on 27-28 March 2025 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng. This crucial gathering highlights the government’s commitment to tackling South Africa’s water security challenges and ensuring reliable, sustainable water and sanitation services for all citizens.

The Indaba, whose focus is water security and water provision, takes place during National Water Month and Human Rights Month, a significant period that underpins the importance of water as a fundamental human right and a critical resource for socio-economic development. The timing also underscores the urgency of addressing water and sanitation challenges to uphold the dignity and well-being of all South Africans.

The Indaba will build upon the outcomes of the Water Summit that was held in January 2024, which engaged all Water Services Authorities (WSAs) following the release of the Blue, No Drop Reports as well as the Green Drop Progress Report in December 2023.

The Summit identified critical challenges facing the sector, including aging, poor operation and maintenance infrastructure, organised criminality, water tankering and extortion mafia, vandalism of essential public infrastructure, corruption, the growth of informal settlements, financial mismanagement, revenue shortfalls, mounting sector debt, illegal water connections, overconsumption and high levels of physical water losses as among the root causes of water supply challenges in most communities across the country.

The two-day activity will be attended to by Presidential Water Task Team as set up by the President, Water Boards, Water Services Authorities, business sector, as well as thought leaders in the water sector.

Given South Africa’s classification as a water-scarce country, with rainfall levels significantly below the global average and further exacerbated by climate change, the Indaba will prioritise the development of a high-level national turnaround plan on water security. This strategy will align with the objectives of the 7th Administration’s Medium-Term Development Plan (2025-2029) and Operation Vulindlela 2.0 to ensure a water-secure and resilient future.

The Water and Sanitation Indaba seeks to device immediate solutions that will ensure reliable and sustainable water supply to communities.

The event will also assess progress made on implementing the 2024 Water Summit’s resolutions and mobilise various sectors and expertise to agree on a comprehensive national water and sanitation plan. This plan will focus on expanding access to water and sanitation services, enhancing water infrastructure, and implementing effective measures to improve water security and service reliability.

The Indaba represents a pivotal moment in the government’s efforts to secure South Africa’s long-term water future. Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during his State of the Nation Address that water has been elevated as top priority of government, the outcomes of the Indaba will reaffirm the government’s unwavering commitment to overcoming sectoral challenges and fostering collaboration across all levels of society to build a sustainable water and sanitation sector and further reinforce the government’s dedication to ensuring that every South African has access to safe, reliable water and sanitation services.

Enquiries

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

Cornelius Monama

Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 083 271 0808

E-mail: monamac@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates