Charge Rigs and NovaCHARGE to Unveil FLEXX Mobile DC Fast Charger at EVCS 2025 in Las Vegas

Charge Rigs Flexx Booth Setup

Charge Rigs & NovaCHARGE unveil the FLEXX Mobile DC Fast Charger at EVCS 2025, providing up to 120kW on-demand charging wherever it’s needed.

Fleet managers and other attendees will see firsthand how a 120 kW mobile charger can be deployed to provide immediate charging relief. It’s about delivering power wherever vehicles are, on demand” — Paul Boes

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charge Rigs, LLC and its first official dealer NovaCHARGE will showcase the new FLEXX Mobile DC Fast Charger at the Electric Vehicle Charging Summit (EVCS) 2025 in Las Vegas on March 26th-27th. The demonstration at EVCS 2025 will highlight the FLEXX unit’s capabilities for reliable, on-demand EV charging, with a focus on fleet operations and emergency response scenarios.For the first time at a major industry event, attendees will witness how the FLEXX mobile charger delivers up to 120 kW of DC fast charging without the need for a fixed power installation. The towable FLEXX unit contains its own battery storage (up to 300 kWh) and offers dual charging connectors compatible with all standard electric vehicles. This mobile solution is designed to bring charging to where it’s needed—whether recharging buses in an overflow lot, rescuing a stranded EV on the roadside, or powering vehicles at a remote job site.“We are excited to demonstrate how FLEXX can redefine mobile charging at EVCS 2025,” said Paul Boes,CEO of Charge Rigs. “Fleet managers and other attendees will see firsthand how a 120 kW mobile charger can be deployed to provide immediate charging relief. It’s about delivering power wherever vehicles are, on demand, without waiting for permanent infrastructure.”As Charge Rigs is looking to expand its dealer base, events like EVCS 2025 provide opportunities to connect with prospective dealers and customers interested in mobile charging solutions. By growing its network of dealers, Charge Rigs aims to make the FLEXX technology available in more markets, ensuring that even more communities can benefit from flexible EV charging options.Visit Charge Rigs at EVCSCharge Rigs will be showcasing it's latest solutions alongside NovaCHARGE at booth 338 during the EVCS conference in Las Vegas from March 25th-27th. For more information on Charge Rigs products or how to become an official dealer, visit www.chargerigs.com , or follow us on social media at LinkedIn.About Charge Rigs:Charge Rigs is ensuring proper infrastructure is available for the growing EV population by providing charging for EVs where they need it and when they need it with its FLEXX mobile EV charging solutions. Whether it’s used as a perfect segue for fleets into electrification or to meet dynamic charging location requirements, Charge Rigs has solutions catered to customer needs. With a team of over 5 years of experience in the EV charging industry, Charge Rigs knows how to engineer solution packages that meet the charging needs of today and tomorrow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.