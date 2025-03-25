Treace Highlights New Innovations at the 2025 ACFAS Annual Scientific Conference

Expands market-leading position with new best-in-class bunion technologies

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ("Treace" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® Procedures, today announced new technology innovations featured at the 2025 American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (“ACFAS”) Annual Scientific Conference in Phoenix, Arizona from March 27-30, 2025.

“We are excited to have another strong presence at ACFAS, highlighting our commitment to surgical podiatry and advancing our company’s focused mission to improve surgical outcomes for bunion patients.” said John T. Treace, CEO, Founder and Board Member of Treace. “We will showcase several new innovations in our expanding and comprehensive bunion portfolio and also look forward to sharing compelling clinical evidence on our flagship Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures during podium presentations.”

Treace will feature next-generation technologies at its ACFAS exhibit booth and host surgeon training events on these innovations, including:

Latest advancements in our flagship Lapiplasty ® and Adductoplasty ® platforms; Micro-Lapiplasty™ and Mini-Adductoplasty™ further enabled by our new SpeedPlate™ MicroQuad™ implant, delivering robust, stable fixation for these small incision approaches.

and Adductoplasty platforms; Micro-Lapiplasty™ and Mini-Adductoplasty™ further enabled by our new SpeedPlate™ MicroQuad™ implant, delivering robust, stable fixation for these small incision approaches. Our two new 3D minimally invasive (MIS), instrumented and reproducible osteotomy systems: Nanoplasty™ is designed to expand and accelerate surgeon access to MIS osteotomies and is performed through a small, hidden incision on the side of the foot; and Percuplasty™ is designed to increase reproducibility and speed of percutaneous MIS osteotomy approaches, setting a new standard for surgeons who prefer this approach. Both systems are complemented by our new SpeedAkin™ implant used in Akin osteotomy procedures, which are typically performed in conjunction with MIS osteotomies.

SpeedMTP™ provides surgeons with a unique and efficient fusion option to address bunion patients with arthritic great toe (MTP) joints. SpeedMTP™ combines our market leading SpeedPlate™ compression fixation technology with our Fastpitch™ locking screws to deliver an ultra-low profile and highly stable implant designed to support early weight bearing for these patients.

IntelliGuide™ PSI cut guides for Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® are a first and only in the market, uniquely offering surgeons a pre-op plan, patient specific 3D-printed cut guide and Bone Clone™ anatomic foot model, all produced from the patient’s CT-scan. Our IntelliGuide™ PSI platform is leading a new era of personalized solutions for bunion and midfoot deformity corrections.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion surgeons and address the four classes of bunions, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, the SpeedMTP™ Rapid Compression Implant for addressing bunions through big toe joint fusions, and two systems for minimally invasive osteotomy surgeries: the Nanoplasty™ 3D Minimally Invasive Bunion Correction System and the Percuplasty™ Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty®, Adductoplasty® and SpeedMTP™ procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

