Paramount Fine Foods Announces Resolution of Dispute: Mohamad Fakih Acquires Majority Interest

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paramount Fine Foods is pleased to announce that its shareholders, Ali Noureddine and Mohamad Fakih , have resolved their disagreements and that all disputes between them have been concluded to their mutual satisfaction.Mr. Noureddine and Mr. Fakih are delighted to confirm that they have reached an agreement for Mr. Fakih to acquire the majority interest in Paramount Fine Foods. Going forward, Mr. Fakih will have complete control over the business and operations of Paramount. Mr. Noureddine will continue to be involved as a minority investor and silent partner.Under Mr. Fakih’s continued leadership, the "Paramount" brand will continue to succeed and put the interests of its loyal fanbase first. This landmark decision will mark a significant milestone in the history of Paramount, leading to the substantial growth of the brand and business."I have partnered with Mohamad Fakih because of his stellar reputation as a businessman and I will continue to support Paramount achieving new heights under his leadership”, said Ali Noureddine.“I am fully committed to Paramount, its franchisees, and its customers. Now is an exciting time, and I am convinced that Paramount will be even more successful and will achieve its goal of growth in Canada and internationally”, said Mohamad Fakih.All questions should be sent to Maxine Moffitt below.

