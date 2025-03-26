C&F Plumbing Expands with New Location in Mountain Lakes, NJ

C&F Plumbing, serving North Jersey since 2009, expands to Mountain Lakes to better serve Morris and Sussex Counties with expert plumbing services.

SPARTA, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C&F Plumbing, a trusted residential plumbing company serving North Jersey since 2009, is proud to announce the opening of its second location in Mountain Lakes, NJ . This expansion allows C&F Plumbing to better serve customers throughout Morris and Sussex Counties with their full range of plumbing services , including leak repairs, water heaters, heating services, drain clogs, and water quality solutions Due to overwhelming demand for improved water quality—particularly in the Lake Mohawk area—C&F Plumbing has invested heavily in specialized training and brought in water quality experts. "Today, people care about the quality of water they drink and bathe in. And they should," says owner Bill Schollmeyer. "I think we’re just beginning to understand the long-term effects of contaminants in public water systems. I encourage everyone on public water to visit EWG’s Tap Water Database to see what they’re actually drinking. From there, we’re happy to help provide solutions."C&F Plumbing was originally founded in 2009 by Rich Clark and Al Fisch, who built a loyal customer base in Sparta and Sussex County. When Rich’s son-in-law, Bill Schollmeyer, took over in 2022, the transition was smooth thanks to the stellar reputation and long-term customers that Rich and Al had built.C&F Plumbing continues to set the bar for service excellence, holding a coveted 5-star rating across both its Sparta and Mountain Lakes Google Business Profiles. "Let’s not kid ourselves—most people aren’t happy when they have to call a plumber," says Schollmeyer. "The fact that we have a 5-star rating means customers genuinely appreciate the service we provide."Schollmeyer credits C&F Plumbing’s growth to its people, both in the field and behind the scenes. "We’ve always had great technicians, but we’ve been fortunate to add some truly high-quality professionals—people who are masters of their craft and genuinely care about their neighbors." He also acknowledges the team’s office staff as a key part of the company’s success. "We’ve had tremendous support in the office, with Shannon on the phones and Rachel running the office. It’s a team effort. Making sure customers have a great experience from the moment they call to the moment the tech cleans up and leaves takes everything firing on all cylinders."C&F Plumbing remains committed to providing top-tier plumbing solutions while prioritizing customer satisfaction and community relationships. With the new Mountain Lakes location, the company is excited to continue serving North Jersey with the same professionalism and expertise that has earned them a loyal following.

