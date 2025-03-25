MAY 21: Multiplatinum Singer Phillip Phillips, Local Talent with Down Syndrome, and Members of Congress Headline Global Down Syndrome Foundation AcceptAbility Gala

Event Honors Rep. Aderholt, Rep. DeGette, and GLOBAL Ambassador Tucker Emry

Denver, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT

During its annual AcceptAbility Gala, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) will bestow their highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, on Congressman Robert Aderholt (R-AL) and Congresswoman Diana DeGette (D-CO), for their work supporting people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL Ambassador Tucker Emry, an actor and self-advocate from Baltimore, will also be honored. The gala is an inspiring fundraiser taking place at the Marriott Marquis Washington, DC on May 21st that features a dance performance by Robert Wallop from Annapolis and other DC-area dancers from the inclusive dance troupe, RhythmXpress, as well as an intimate performance by Multi-Platinum Artist and Actor Phillip Phillips.

WHEN

Wednesday, May 21, 2025; 6:00 p.m. – Reception/Red Carpet; 7:00 p.m. - Dinner, live auction and special performances by Phillip Phillips and local talent with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities.

WHERE

Marriott Marquis Washington, DC

901 Massachusetts Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20001





WHY

GLOBAL’s annual AcceptAbility Gala brings together policymakers from both sides of the aisle, key scientists from NIH, philanthropists, corporate sponsors, and the Down syndrome community. Down syndrome is the most frequent chromosomal condition, affecting over 400,000 Americans. With GLOBAL’s leadership bringing together multiple stakeholders, the NIH Down syndrome research and medical care budget has increased by $338 million over the last six years. The AcceptAbility Gala is an opportunity to celebrate major new federal research funding increases after years of being one of the least funded genetic conditions and to educate Congress and the community about the transformative DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act that will elongate life and improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome.

HOW

Tickets can be purchased online at www.globaldownsyndrome.org. To cover the event, contact Shawn Flaherty at 703-554-3609.

