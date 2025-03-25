Fidvisor and AffordaCare Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Financial and Healthcare Solutions at Zero Net Cost

Bringing Fiduciary Financial Guidance to Healthcare: Enhancing Benefits Optimization and Reducing Costs for Employers and Employees

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windham, NH – Fidvisor, the pioneering fiduciary financial wellness platform, has announced a strategic partnership with AffordaCare Insurance, a leading distributor of Champion Health’s innovative Champ Plan. This collaboration enables companies to offer Fidvisor’s fiduciary Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP) services alongside Champion Health’s Champ Plan, both at zero net cost.Champion Health’s Champ Plan is an overlay program that helps employers and employees reduce medical expenses while providing convenient walk-in clinic-style care and other cost-saving benefits. By working with AffordaCare, Fidvisor extends its mission of delivering genuine financial wellness—offering fiduciary financial planning, retirement optimization, and life stage goal tracking—ensuring employees maximize their benefits and plan effectively for their futures.“This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of making fiduciary financial planning accessible and impactful,” said Brian Walters, CEO of Fidvisor. “By integrating with Champion Health’s cost-saving solutions through AffordaCare, we can help employers enhance their benefits offerings while ensuring employees receive unbiased, high-quality financial guidance.”With this collaboration, employers can now empower their workforce with holistic support that enhances both financial and physical well-being—without increasing costs.For more information, contact Brian Walters at B.walters@fidvisor.net.

