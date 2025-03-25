New Jersey Investors Have Until May 22 to File Claims for Refunds from GS Partners Under Multistate Settlement Resolving Alleged Securities Violations

NEWARK — The New Jersey Bureau of Securities today announced that New Jersey investors have until May 22, 2025 to file claims for refunds from GS Partners under a multistate agreement resolving an investigation into alleged securities violations by the company and its affiliates.

The agreement, reached with the Bureau and securities regulators in numerous other jurisdictions last fall, requires GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG, a Germany-based company that purports to operate in the fintech and banking industries, GSB Gold Standard Bank LTD d/b/a GS Partners, the companies’ owner and chairman Josip Heit, and other affiliated entities (collectively “GSB”) to return investor funds used to purchase investment products tied to digital assets and metaverse technologies.

A secure online portal, provided by third-party claims administrator AlixPartners, is now available to receive claim submissions. New Jersey investors who believe they have invested assets with GSB and who wish to participate in the claims process may submit claims online at www.gsbsettlement.com.

Claims must be filed by May 22, 2025.

“The Bureau is urging all those who purchased products or services from GSB to submit their claims before the window of opportunity closes.” said Elizabeth M. Harris, Bureau Chief.

The multistate investigation resolved by the agreement centered on GSB’s alleged violation of securities laws in certain jurisdictions—including New Jersey—through its offer and sale of a variety of crypto-related investments promising lucrative returns. These investments included plots of virtual land and a staking pool in a metaverse called Lydian World; a crypto token staking reward purportedly exchangeable for physical gold; and vouchers purportedly representing tokenized shares of a skyscraper. The investigation also focused on GSB’s sales of certificates that incentivized purchasers through gamification to continue to add more and more principal to their certificates to unlock passive income features, such as the payment of weekly or monthly passive income.

