BodeEV Install & Service Inc. Launches with New Level of Standard Transforming the EV Charging Industry at EV Charging Summit and Expo

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new and transformational solution designed to enable electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure “to work” was unveiled today at the EV Charging Summit and Expo. The launch of a new industry player, BodeEV Install & Service Inc. is a U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) installation, operation and maintenance (O&M) company that promises to set a new level of standard for the industry by focusing exclusively on a fast, cost-efficient, and long-lasting solution for EV charger deployment and repair.

Under the leadership of CEO, Brendan O’Donnell, a veteran EV innovator and entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in EV infrastructure, BodeEV is tackling some of the sector’s biggest pain points: slow or unresponsive EV charging builds and a growing number of broken and neglected EV chargers across the country.

“We are offering flexible, cost-efficient, and affordable EV charging service and technology solutions,” said Brendan O’Donnell, CEO of BodeEV. “Whether it’s upgrading existing infrastructure, integrating new innovations, or tackling unique challenges—if it can be imagined, we’ll find a way to make it happen. Our mission is simple: we make EV charging ‘work’ so that people can rely on them. The industry cannot afford to leave EV drivers stranded without a solution—we’re here to change that.”

A Service Model Built for Dependability and Speed

BodeEV is setting a new standard in EV charging service with a robust Service Level Agreement (SLA) that guarantees fast and efficient repairs:

2-hour response time: Rapid problem assessment with remote fixes and diagnostics.

Rapid problem assessment with remote fixes and diagnostics. 24-hour site response: A technician will be on-site within 24 hours of issue detection.

A technician will be on-site within 24 hours of issue detection. 48-hour electrician dispatch: If repairs require an electrician, one will be dispatched within 48 hours.

If repairs require an electrician, one will be dispatched within 48 hours. 2-hour charger swap-out: If the issue can’t be fixed, the unit is replaced on the spot.

"Right now, EV drivers worry whether a charger will even work when they drive electric," O’Donnell added. "If a station is unreliable, they won’t return. That’s unacceptable for businesses investing in EV infrastructure. We’re here to guarantee dependability and confidence."

Strategic Partnership with Autel Energy

To bring best-in-class chargers and service to market, BodeEV is partnering with several EV charging innovators. Autel Energy North America, the leader in intelligent EV charging hardware is the first to partner with BodeEV. Together, the companies are delivering a comprehensive charging infrastructure solution called bOde&M™ that integrates state-of-the-art technology with an unmatched service guarantee.

“At Autel, we believe a smarter EV charging network is possible in the U.S., and BodeEV’s commitment to fast, dependable and hassle-free service ensures our charging stations will remain operational and reliable for all users,” said Michelle Luo, Chief Revenue Officer at Autel Energy North America. “With BodeEV’s proactive approach and our world-class technology, we’re setting a new industry benchmark for uptime and customer satisfaction.”

Industry Endorsement: A Much-Needed Solution

Industry experts recognize the challenges plaguing EV infrastructure, with outdated stations, slow repair times, and fragmented service coverage impacting EV adoption.

Bill Pierce, an EV influencer and the Publisher of EVinfo.net , commented: “The industry is at a turning point. The success of EV adoption hinges on dependable charging solutions. BodeEV’s commitment to rapid response and accountability combined with its nationwide network of technicians is exactly what’s needed to build trust and accelerate growth in the charging network.”

A Nationwide Network for EV Charging Installation & Repair

BodeEV isn’t just a concept—it’s launching with a fully operational service network across the U.S., with coverage spanning:

The Carolinas to Southern California

Pacific Northwest to the Northeast, Boston & Connecticut

Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado

As well as Indiana, Ohio and down to Florida and Puerto Rico

The company’s expert technician teams are currently managing hundreds of chargers under contract and adding over 500 new charging stations monthly.

Making EV Charging Work for the Future

BodeEV is also investing in its own operational technology and workforce, ensuring flexible solutions that evolve alongside charging infrastructure needs. The company’s Amazon Web Services (AWS)-based app developed by BodeEV’s CTO, Aleks Hansson, brings to life BodeEV’s vision of “One Map, One App, One Tap.” The platform will make public EV charging ‘just work’ by providing:



A centralized mapping system to connect drivers with working, reliable chargers.

A seamless app experience linking site owners to maintenance teams.

A one-tap solution for property owners to pay for charging and request immediate service if necessary.

A Call to Action for Cities, Businesses, and EV Charging Site Owners

With billions in federal and state funding alongside private investments already allocated for EV infrastructure, delays in charger deployment and maintenance pose a serious risk to industry growth. BodeEV is calling on the industry, from municipalities, property managers, and businesses to take action—ensuring their infrastructure investments actually serve EV drivers and support the electrification of transportation.

"If the infrastructure doesn’t work, the entire system fails," said O’Donnell. "We’re here to guarantee it works—no excuses, no months-long delays. Just reliable, working EV charging, when and where it’s needed."

