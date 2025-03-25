Pixalate’s February 2025 LATAM Top 100 Google Play Store and Apple App Store Mobile Bundle IDs: Words of Wonder Leads on Apple App Store in Mexico, ‘Flashscore’ No. 1 in Brazil on Google Play Store

According to Pixalate’s research, the ‘Words of Wonder’ Bundle ID (1369521645) led in Mexico on the Apple App Store for global open programmatic ad spend; in Brazil, the Bundle ID (eu.livesport.flashscore_com) for ‘Flashscore’ ranked no. 1 on the Google Play Store

London, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the February 2025 Top 100 LATAM Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings for Open Programmatic Mobile Advertising on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The reports highlight the top mobile app Bundle IDs in key LATAM ad economies, including Brazil and Mexico .

In addition to the Brazil and Mexico reports, Pixalate released Bundle ID rankings for the United Kingdom , Spain , Germany , the U.S. , Canada , China , Japan , Singapore , India , France , and the Netherlands .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed global programmatic advertising activity across over 22 billion impressions on Apple App Store and Google Play Store app traffic in February 2025 to compile the research in this series. The rankings are based on open programmatic advertising volume measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after invalid traffic (IVT) is removed.

Top 100 LATAM Mobile App Bundle IDs (February 2025)

Brazil - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 498477945 Moovit: Bus & Train Tracker Moovit App Global LTD 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 1458740001 Sticker.ly - Sticker Maker NAVER Z Corporation

Brazil - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name eu.livesport.flashscore_com Flashscore live scores & news Flashscore com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. com.xm.csee iCSee JFTECH CO., LTD.

Mexico - Apple App Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name 1369521645 Words of Wonders: Crossword FUGO BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI VE YAZILIM TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI 319881193 Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC 306310789 Wattpad - Read & Write Stories Wattpad Corp

Mexico - Google Play Store

Bundle ID App Name Developer Name com.dubox.drive TeraBox: Cloud Storage Space Flextech Inc. com.grindrapp.android Grindr - Gay Dating & Chat Grindr LLC wp.wattpad Wattpad - Read & Write Stories Wattpad.com

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

The content of this press release, and the Top 100 Mobile App Bundle IDs Rankings (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied.

