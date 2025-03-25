Titan Health Launches Groundbreaking Revenue Cycle Management as a Service (RCMaaS)

Titan Health Delivers Better RCM

Innovative Offering Combines AI and Industry-Leading RCM Practices to Set New Benchmarks

By combining our deep industry expertise with SaaS and AI technologies, we’re setting new standards for time to recovery and recovery rates—the true benchmarks of RCM performance.” — Todd Hisey, CEO

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titan Health, a pioneer in high-performance revenue cycle management (RCM) services for the nation’s top health systems and hospitals, today announced the launch of its new Revenue Cycle Management as a Service ( RCMaaS ) offering. This innovative service merges advanced technology with best-in-class RCM practices, empowering healthcare providers to exceed benchmarks for recovery rates and time to revenue recovery.Built on Titan Health’s powerful METIS software, RCMaaS offers unparalleled flexibility, whether supplementing existing RCM teams, providing staff augmentation, or replacing in-house staff where capacity or expertise gaps exist. The offering focuses on zero-based, accounts receivable (A/R), and capital cost recovery, where Titan Health consistently delivers top-quartile performance across the RCM industry.RCMaaS is a strategic milestone in Titan Health’s broader mission to deliver “Better RCM”—a bold initiative to transform revenue cycle management from a back-office necessity into a strategic growth driver. The new service aims to reduce write-offs and enhance revenue collection, directly fueling continual improvements in patient care."In our 20+ year history, today's launch of RCMaaS represents one of our biggest steps forward," said Todd Hisey, CEO of Titan Health. "By combining our deep industry expertise with SaaS and AI technologies, we’re setting new standards for time to recovery and recovery rates—the true benchmarks of RCM performance. RCMaaS embodies our promise of 'Better RCM', helping our clients view revenue cycle management not just as an operational function but as a catalyst for growth. And this is just the beginning—more breakthroughs are on the horizon as we accelerate our investment and innovation."Industry-Leading Performance MetricsTitan Health expects its RCMaaS clients to achieve results that surpass its already high benchmarks for RCM performance:45 days or less for time to revenue recovery77%+ capital cost recoveryThe new RCMaaS platform leverages AI to streamline processes by automatically integrating structured and unstructured billing records, claims, and other data. This advanced capability uncovers coding errors, incorrect denials, and other common drivers of write-offs, enabling near-instant client onboarding with minimal internal resource demands.Flexible Engagement Models to Fit Every NeedClients can engage with Titan Health RCMaaS through tailored service models, including project-based, subscription-based, or hybrid approaches. The platform is supported by a team of seasoned RCM experts, available on a fractional or full-time basis, ensuring clients receive precisely the support they need.Titan Health is proudly an active member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and its chapters nationwide. Participation includes board membership, trade shows, and ongoing training.For more information, visit Titan Health.Contact:Darcy DingaChief Revenue OfficerTitan HealthDdinga@titan-health.com

