Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (“CID”) to Community Capital Partners, LP (“CCP”) as part of an ongoing investigation into CCP’s real estate development, EPIC City. The development, near Josephine, Texas, is affiliated with the East Plano Islamic Center (“EPIC”).

CCP is a corporate entity that was established by EPIC. Additionally, promotional materials advertised by EPIC have explicitly stated that not only was CCP “created by EPIC,” but that EPIC is the “only beneficiary of profits” from EPIC City.

The CID aims to acquire material relevant to an investigation regarding potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws.

“Under my watch, there will be zero tolerance for any person or entity that breaks Texas law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office has an open and ongoing investigation into EPIC City, which has raised a number of concerns, and this CID will help ensure that any potential violation of state law is uncovered.”