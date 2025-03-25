Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Homes Coming Soon to Elyson Master Plan in Katy, Texas

KATY, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced its newest Houston-area luxury home community is coming soon to the Elyson master plan in Katy, Texas. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is set to begin in summer 2025 and sales will start this fall.

Toll Brothers at Elyson will include 340 new homes on 50-, 60-, and 70-foot-wide home sites. Home shoppers will be able to choose from 18 exquisite one- and two-story home designs ranging from 1,800 to 4,500+ square feet, with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Toll Brothers homes in the Elyson master plan will be priced from the mid-$400,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“With floor plans designed for today’s home shoppers and unrivaled personalization options, Toll Brothers at Elyson will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of Katy’s most desirable communities,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this very special community.”

Residents will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Grand Morton Town Center, Katy Asian Town, Houston Premium Outlets, as well as Houston’s sporting arenas, stadiums and more. Children will have the opportunity to attend school in the highly acclaimed Katy Independent School District.

Major highways including State Highway 99, Interstate 10, and Highway 290 are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Elyson, offering homeowners convenient access to Cypress, Houston, and surrounding areas.

Toll Brothers at Elyson will be located at 7314 Sunflower Valley Trace in Katy. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

