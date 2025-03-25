Submit Release
Palestine: journalists Hassan Shabat and Mohammed Monsour killed by Israeli air strikes

NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in condemning the killing of Palestinian journalists on 24 March. 

Hossam Shabat, contributor for Al Jazeera Mubasher, was killed when an Israeli airstrike hit his car in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza. On 24 March, Mohammed Mansour’s home in Khan Yunis, Southern Gaza, was hit by an Israeli air strike resulting in his death. Mansour was a journalist with Palestine Today.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has recorded 154 killings of Palestinian journalists since 7 October 2023. The IFJ’s Killed List report details that deaths in the Gaza strip accounted for almost half of all journalists killed worldwide in 2024.

The NUJ and IFJ urge an immediate investigation into the killings of journalists Shabat and Monsour. The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate has strongly condemned actions by the Israel Defense Forces and urged action to ensure Israeli authorities are held accountable.

