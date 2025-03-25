Atlantic American Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Results for 2024; Declares Annual Dividend

Submit Release
ATLANTA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net income of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $2.2 million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2023. The Company had net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.23) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net income for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 was primarily the result of favorable loss experience in the Company’s life and health operations due to a decrease in incurred losses, predominantly in the group life and Medicare supplement lines of business. The increase in net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to unfavorable loss experience in the Company’s property and casualty operations due to the frequency and severity of claims in the automobile liability line of business, compared to the prior year.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to report exceptional new sales in our Medicare supplement business during the fourth quarter annual enrollment period, with strong momentum carrying into the new year. Although rising costs in the commercial automobile market have affected profitability, we are taking steps to improve rates for that line of business. Additionally, in alignment with our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the Board of Directors has approved the Company’s annual dividend of $0.02 per share. This dividend will be payable on April 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2025."

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). We define operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding: (i) income tax expense (benefit); (ii) realized investment (gains) losses, net; and (iii) unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net. Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense (benefit), which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding forward-looking statements: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks, including, among others: the effects of macroeconomic conditions and general economic uncertainty; unexpected developments in the health care or insurance industries affecting providers or individuals, including the cost or availability of services, or the tax consequences related thereto; disruption to the financial markets; unanticipated increases in the rate, number and amounts of claims outstanding; our ability to remediate the identified material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the level of performance of reinsurance companies under reinsurance contracts and the availability, pricing and adequacy of reinsurance to protect the Company against losses; changes in the stock markets, interest rates or other financial markets, including the potential effect on the Company’s statutory capital levels; the uncertain effect on the Company of regulatory and market-driven changes in practices relating to the payment of incentive compensation to brokers, agents and other producers; the potential impact of public health emergencies; the incidence and severity of catastrophes, both natural and man-made; the possible occurrence of terrorist attacks; stronger than anticipated competitive activity; unfavorable judicial or legislative developments; the potential effect of regulatory developments, including those which could increase the Company’s business costs and required capital levels; the Company’s ability to distribute its products through distribution channels, both current and future; the uncertain effect of emerging claim and coverage issues; the effect of assessments and other surcharges for guaranty funds and other mandatory pooling arrangements; information technology system failures or network disruptions; risks related to cybersecurity matters, such as breaches of our computer network or those of other parties or the loss of or unauthorized access to the data we maintain; and those other risks and uncertainties detailed in statements and reports that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent developments, changes in underlying assumptions or facts or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

     
For further information contact:    
J. Ross Franklin   Hilton H. Howell, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer   Chairman, President & CEO
Atlantic American Corporation   Atlantic American Corporation
404-266-5580   404-266-5505
     


Atlantic American Corporation
Financial Data
       
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Insurance premiums              
Life and health $ 29,351     $ 26,138     $ 111,042     $ 110,382  
Property and casualty   16,053       16,781       67,689       68,443  
Insurance premiums, net   45,404       42,919       178,731       178,825  
               
Net investment income   2,342       2,633       9,791       10,058  
Realized investment gains, net   1,193       -       1,210       70  
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net   101       1,190       (1,516 )     (2,177 )
Other income   3       3       11       17  
               
Total revenue   49,043       46,745       188,227       186,793  
               
Insurance benefits and losses incurred              
Life and health   16,597       22,931       70,064       71,485  
Property and casualty   14,742       12,926       55,767       51,015  
Commissions and underwriting expenses   12,290       9,294       48,030       46,124  
Interest expense   828       862       3,419       3,269  
Other expense   4,041       3,834       16,211       15,465  
               
Total benefits and expenses   48,498       49,847       193,491       187,358  
               
Income (loss) before income taxes   545       (3,102 )     (5,264 )     (565 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   133       (874 )     (996 )     (394 )
               
Net income (loss) $ 412     $ (2,228 )   $ (4,268 )   $ (171 )
               
Earnings (loss) per common share (basic & diluted) $ 0.02     $ (0.11 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.03 )
               
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure              
               
Net income (loss) $ 412     $ (2,228 )   $ (4,268 )   $ (171 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   133       (874 )     (996 )     (394 )
Realized investment gains, net   (1,193 )     -       (1,210 )     (70 )
Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net   (101 )     (1,190 )     1,516       2,177  
               
Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (749 )   $ (4,292 )   $ (4,958 )   $ 1,542  
               
       
  December 31,   December 31,        
Selected balance sheet data   2024       2023          
               
Total cash and investments $ 265,696     $ 265,368          
Insurance subsidiaries   258,675       259,253          
Parent and other   7,021       6,115          
Total assets   393,428       381,265          
Insurance reserves and policyholder funds   225,106       212,422          
Debt   37,761       36,757          
Total shareholders' equity   99,613       107,275          
Book value per common share   4.61       4.99          
Statutory capital and surplus              
Life and health   32,443       38,299          
Property and casualty   47,670       51,774          
               




