Atlantic American Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Results for 2024; Declares Annual Dividend

ATLANTA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net income of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $2.2 million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, for the three month period ended December 31, 2023. The Company had net loss of $4.3 million, or $(0.23) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $0.2 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net income for the three month period ended December 31, 2024 was primarily the result of favorable loss experience in the Company’s life and health operations due to a decrease in incurred losses, predominantly in the group life and Medicare supplement lines of business. The increase in net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to unfavorable loss experience in the Company’s property and casualty operations due to the frequency and severity of claims in the automobile liability line of business, compared to the prior year.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to report exceptional new sales in our Medicare supplement business during the fourth quarter annual enrollment period, with strong momentum carrying into the new year. Although rising costs in the commercial automobile market have affected profitability, we are taking steps to improve rates for that line of business. Additionally, in alignment with our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the Board of Directors has approved the Company’s annual dividend of $0.02 per share. This dividend will be payable on April 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2025."



Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). We define operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding: (i) income tax expense (benefit); (ii) realized investment (gains) losses, net; and (iii) unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net. Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense (benefit), which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding forward-looking statements: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks, including, among others: the effects of macroeconomic conditions and general economic uncertainty; unexpected developments in the health care or insurance industries affecting providers or individuals, including the cost or availability of services, or the tax consequences related thereto; disruption to the financial markets; unanticipated increases in the rate, number and amounts of claims outstanding; our ability to remediate the identified material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the level of performance of reinsurance companies under reinsurance contracts and the availability, pricing and adequacy of reinsurance to protect the Company against losses; changes in the stock markets, interest rates or other financial markets, including the potential effect on the Company’s statutory capital levels; the uncertain effect on the Company of regulatory and market-driven changes in practices relating to the payment of incentive compensation to brokers, agents and other producers; the potential impact of public health emergencies; the incidence and severity of catastrophes, both natural and man-made; the possible occurrence of terrorist attacks; stronger than anticipated competitive activity; unfavorable judicial or legislative developments; the potential effect of regulatory developments, including those which could increase the Company’s business costs and required capital levels; the Company’s ability to distribute its products through distribution channels, both current and future; the uncertain effect of emerging claim and coverage issues; the effect of assessments and other surcharges for guaranty funds and other mandatory pooling arrangements; information technology system failures or network disruptions; risks related to cybersecurity matters, such as breaches of our computer network or those of other parties or the loss of or unauthorized access to the data we maintain; and those other risks and uncertainties detailed in statements and reports that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent developments, changes in underlying assumptions or facts or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For further information contact: J. Ross Franklin Hilton H. Howell, Jr. Chief Financial Officer Chairman, President & CEO Atlantic American Corporation Atlantic American Corporation 404-266-5580 404-266-5505





Atlantic American Corporation

Financial Data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Insurance premiums Life and health $ 29,351 $ 26,138 $ 111,042 $ 110,382 Property and casualty 16,053 16,781 67,689 68,443 Insurance premiums, net 45,404 42,919 178,731 178,825 Net investment income 2,342 2,633 9,791 10,058 Realized investment gains, net 1,193 - 1,210 70 Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net 101 1,190 (1,516 ) (2,177 ) Other income 3 3 11 17 Total revenue 49,043 46,745 188,227 186,793 Insurance benefits and losses incurred Life and health 16,597 22,931 70,064 71,485 Property and casualty 14,742 12,926 55,767 51,015 Commissions and underwriting expenses 12,290 9,294 48,030 46,124 Interest expense 828 862 3,419 3,269 Other expense 4,041 3,834 16,211 15,465 Total benefits and expenses 48,498 49,847 193,491 187,358 Income (loss) before income taxes 545 (3,102 ) (5,264 ) (565 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 133 (874 ) (996 ) (394 ) Net income (loss) $ 412 $ (2,228 ) $ (4,268 ) $ (171 ) Earnings (loss) per common share (basic & diluted) $ 0.02 $ (0.11 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.03 ) Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure Net income (loss) $ 412 $ (2,228 ) $ (4,268 ) $ (171 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 133 (874 ) (996 ) (394 ) Realized investment gains, net (1,193 ) - (1,210 ) (70 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net (101 ) (1,190 ) 1,516 2,177 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (749 ) $ (4,292 ) $ (4,958 ) $ 1,542 December 31, December 31, Selected balance sheet data 2024 2023 Total cash and investments $ 265,696 $ 265,368 Insurance subsidiaries 258,675 259,253 Parent and other 7,021 6,115 Total assets 393,428 381,265 Insurance reserves and policyholder funds 225,106 212,422 Debt 37,761 36,757 Total shareholders' equity 99,613 107,275 Book value per common share 4.61 4.99 Statutory capital and surplus Life and health 32,443 38,299 Property and casualty 47,670 51,774







