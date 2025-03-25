INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Zynex, Inc. (“Zynex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYXI). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding Zynex’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (2) as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (3) the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; and (4) as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government.

If you bought shares of Zynex between March 13, 2023 and March 11, 2025, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/zynex/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 19, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation.

