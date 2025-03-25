Nanjing, China Successfully Hosts World Athletics Indoor Championships: Event and City Co-compose an International Magnificence

NANJING, China, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local time on March 23, the 2025 Nanjing World Athletics Indoor Championships concluded successfully at the "Nanjing Cube." As China's first-ever hosting of the world's highest-level indoor track and field event, this three-day sports gala attracted nearly 600 athletes from over 120 countries and regions.

Top-Level Event Highlights China's Competition Hosting Strength

According to the Organizing Committee, this event set multiple records: electronic starting blocks and foul detection systems achieved 0.01-second-level precise judgment; 8K ultra-high-definition broadcasting captured athletes' muscle movement details; intelligent timing systems ensured real-time global synchronization of results. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe praised: "Nanjing has demonstrated outstanding event organization capabilities to the world. The venue facilities, service guarantees, and urban atmosphere here are truly exemplary."

During the event, Nanjing integrated traditional culture with modern sports against the backdrop of "mountains, waters, cities, and forests." The International Olympic Committee's official social media consecutively released event highlights, with related topics achieving over 200 million global reads.

Sports Economy Activates Urban Development Momentum

The event directly drove Nanjing's sports consumption growth. Among the nearly 5,000 on-site spectators, half were from outside the city, leveraging comprehensive consumption in "food, accommodation, travel, tourism, shopping, and entertainment" exceeding five times the ticket revenue.

As China's first "Olympic + Youth Olympic" dual-champion city, Nanjing accelerated the construction of a "World Sports City" through the event: the Youth Olympic Sports Park was upgraded to an Asian top-tier water sports base; Hexi New Town became a modern urban benchmark through event supporting construction; and its 1,378-billion-yuan sports industry scale ranks among the nation's top.

The concurrent "Travel Nanjing with the Event" activity attracted athletes from various countries to experience cultural projects such as Ming City Wall Hanfu and Qinhuai River dragon boat rides, achieving a win-win situation in cultural dissemination and tourism economy.

Urban Vitality Wins Global Praise

"The people of Nanjing are the most beautiful scenery!" Australian high jump champion Nicola Olyslagers' sentiment echoed the voices of international friends. During the event, Nanjing conveyed urban warmth through details such as subway theme trains, taxi welcome slogans, and volunteers' "smiling services." French spectator Arthur said: "Here, historical heritage coexists with modern vitality. I will recommend Nanjing to more friends."

This event was not only a stage for sports competition but also a window for Nanjing to showcase its urban charm to the world. As the event's theme -- "Extraordinary Beyond the Stadium, the Cube Witnesses Dreams" -- states, Nanjing is using sports as a bond to write a new chapter of international development blending tradition and modernity, culture and economy. In the future, this "Innovative City, Beautiful Ancient Capital" will continue to embrace more international events with an open attitude, allowing the world to hear the vibrant voice of Chinese cities.

