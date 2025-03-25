CE meets Secretary of CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee to deepen cooperation

MACAU, March 25 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with the Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial People’s Congress, Mr Xu Qin.

The two officials held in-depth discussions on deepening, in various fields, cooperation and exchanges between Heilongjiang and Macao.

In the meeting on Monday (24 March) at the Government Headquarters, Mr Sam welcomed to Macao Secretary Xu and his delegation. Mr Sam noted exchanges between Macao and Heilongjiang had become increasingly frequent: economic and trade relations had gradually become closer, and cooperation and exchange ties were showing promise.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government holds the important speeches of President Xi Jinping as a significant guiding principle, and adheres to the “One country, two systems” principle. This is in order fully to leverage Macao’s role as a bridge and link for cooperation and exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and actively to align with major national strategic paths such as the “Belt and Road” initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, said the Chief Executive. All these efforts are in order jointly to open up international markets, achieve mutual benefits, and share in development, Mr Sam added.

Heilongjiang Province has a solid industrial foundation and abundant ecological resources, he noted. Macao and Heilongjiang have their own advantages in terms of resources and industries, and the prospects for cooperation between the ‘north’ and ‘south’ are broad. Looking ahead, both sides should further strengthen cooperation in fields such as economic and trade matters, science and technology, education, culture and tourism, and sports, so as to inject new impetus into Macao’s efforts in pushing for appropriate economic diversification.

Other Macao officials who attended the meeting included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

Heilongjiang officials present were: Secretary-General and member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee, Mr Xu Xiangguo; Vice Governor of Heilongjiang Province, Mr Han Shengjian; and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Heilongjiang Provincial Committee and Director of its General Office and of the Research Office, Mr Zhang Bin.

Following the meeting, the Chief Executive, Mr Sam, and Secretary Xu witnessed the signing of, in aggregate, seven cooperative agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

They were: 1. the MOU on tourism cooperation between the Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province and the Macao Government Tourism Office of the MSAR; 2. the MOU on cooperation between the Department of Commerce of Heilongjiang Province and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the MSAR; 3. the MOU on cooperation between the Department of Education of Heilongjiang Province and the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the MSAR Government; 4. the framework agreement on strategic cooperation in traditional Chinese medicine between the Health Bureau of the MSAR Government and the Heilongjiang Traditional Chinese Medicine Administration; 5. the framework agreement for sports exchange and cooperation between the Heilongjiang Provincial Sports Bureau and the Sports Bureau of the MSAR Government; 6. the MOU on deepening youth exchange and cooperation between the Heilongjiang Provincial Youth Federation and the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the MSAR Government; and 7. the cooperation agreement between the University of Macau and the Heilongjiang Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine for the development of the “Heilongjiang medicine-quality certification and product-innovation joint laboratory”.