Student archers excel at 2025 MoNASP State Archery Championship in Branson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The 2025 Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) State Archery Championship was held March 19-22 at the Branson Convention Center and drew more than 4,000 student archers in grades 4-12 from nearly 300 Missouri schools. The championship was sponsored and coordinated by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF).

The event included both a bullseye competition with 3,852 archers and a 3D competition with 1,770 archers, with some participants competing in both. Archers who ranked in the top 10 for their division, as well as the top ranked schools, will be eligible to move on to the Eastern or Western National Archery in the Schools (NASP) tournaments. The Western Nationals tournament will be held April 24-26 in Sandy, Utah, while the Eastern Nationals tournament will be held May 8-10 in Louisville, Ky.

“The turnout for MoNASP was fantastic as the program has grown in recent years,” said MDC MoNASP Coordinator Rob Garver. “We’re happy to see so many students enjoying the sport and seeing their confidence grow in their archery skills, as well as in their schooling.”

Trophies, medals, and scholarships, sponsored by MCHF, were presented to the top teams and individuals at the state championship. Scholarships awarded to students are to be used for their education endeavors following high school graduation.

“We were thrilled to award 20 scholarships, totaling $30,000, to the top five overall females and males in both the Bullseye and 3D Tournaments, in addition to trophies and medals to top individuals and teams in each division,” said MCHF Executive Director Tricia Burkhardt. “The level of talent and discipline displayed by the student archers gets better every year and we are excited to support an inclusive program that teaches lifelong skills!”

MoNASP is coordinated through MDC, MCHF, Conservation Federation of Missouri, and the National Archery in the Schools Program in partnership with more than 800 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. More than 83,000 student archers are participating in the program, and more than 200,000 Missouri students have participated since it started. MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and is an in-school program for grades 4-12 that teaches the basics of archery, along with the confidence, self-control, patience, and discipline necessary for success both behind the bow and in school and life. It provides an engaging activity that’s inclusive of nearly all children, regardless of age or physical ability. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, and help kids get outside.

BULLSEYE COMPETITION TOP INDIVIDUALS FROM EACH DIVISION

Kendall Webb, Siegrist Elementary School in Platte City – Score 282

Luke Scheulen, Osage County R-2 in Linn – Score 284

Makenzie Humphrey, Blair Oaks Middle School in Jefferson City – Score 293

Oliver Heckman, Fatima Middle School in Westphalia – Score 293

Caydence Hall, Helias High School in Jefferson City – Score 294

Wade Conner, Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro – Score 296

BULLSEYE COMPETITION TOP TEAMS

George Guffey Elementary School in Fenton – Score 3162

Ridgewood Middle School in Arnold – Score 3307

Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro – Score 3427

Get all bullseye competition results online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jD.

3D COMPETITION TOP INDIVIDUALS FROM EACH DIVISION

Kendall Webb, Siegrist Elementary School in Platte City – Score 269

Wyatt Dorge, St. Joseph Catholic School in Westphalia – Score 276

Marit Bredesen, Bernard Campbell Middle School in Lee’s Summit – Score 287

Wyatt Clancy, North Wood R-IV School in Salem – Score 290

Jenna Guerin, Sparta High School in Sparta – Score 289

Wade Conner, Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro – Score 297

3D COMPETITION TOP TEAMS

Carl Junction Intermediate School in Carl Junction – Score 1506

Sarcoxie Middle School in Sarcoxie – Score 1683

Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro – Score 1728

Get all 3D competition results online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jK.

To learn more about MoNASP, or to enroll your school in the program, visit https://education.mdc.mo.gov/school-programs/monasp.