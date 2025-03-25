PHILIPPINES, March 25 - Press Release

March 20, 2025 'Ilapit ang serbisyo sa mga Pilipino' -- Senator Bong Go supports groundbreaking of Super Health Center and Municipal Building in Baco, Oriental Mindoro On Wednesday, March 19, a milestone in the improvement of healthcare access in Oriental Mindoro was achieved with the groundbreaking of the Super Health Center and Phase 1 of the Municipal Building in Barangay Poblacion, Baco, Oriental Mindoro. In his video message, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who advocated for both projects for the community, emphasized the importance of ensuring healthcare services are accessible to all Filipinos, particularly those who live in remote and underserved areas. Senator Go, a staunch advocate for improving public health infrastructure, highlighted that the establishment of Super Health Centers like the one in Baco represents a step forward in providing comprehensive medical care where it is most needed. "Alam kong hindi biro ang magkasakit, lalo na kung kapos sa pera. Kaya sinisikap nating ilapit ang serbisyong medikal sa tao para hindi na sila mahirapan," Senator Go said in his video message. Super Health Centers are designed to decongest hospitals by providing primary healthcare, consultations, and early detection services at the community level such as providing dental care, laboratory tests, X-rays, and minor treatments. Through the combined efforts of Senator Go, fellow legislators, the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, more than 700 Super Health Centers are set to be established nationwide, including four in Oriental Mindoro. Aside from advocating for Super Health Centers, Senator Go also highlighted the success of the Malasakit Centers, a program aimed at easing the financial burden of indigent patients by serving as one-stop shops for medical assistance programs. This initiative was institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Senator Go principally authored and sponsored. To date, 167 Malasakit Centers operate across the country, having assisted over 17 million Filipinos. One of these centers is located at Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital in Calapan City. Meanwhile, Senator Go expressed his gratitude to healthcare professionals and frontliners, acknowledging their dedication and hard work. He reassured them of his unwavering support in ensuring quality healthcare services for all. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang tangi kong bisyo ay magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Diyos," Go stated. Senator Go also took the opportunity to congratulate the Local Government Unit of Baco, led by Mayor Allan Roldan, for its efforts in bringing these important projects to fruition. The Super Health center is expected to improve healthcare delivery in the municipality, addressing not only the immediate medical needs of the population but also promoting long-term wellness and preventive care. The groundbreaking ceremonies, which coincided with the celebration of the Baco Oriental Mindoro Town Fiesta, were also attended by key officials and community leaders such as Congressman Arnan Panaligan, Mayor Allan Roldan, and Sangguniang Bayan Members.

