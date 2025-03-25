PHILIPPINES, March 25 - Press Release

March 23, 2025 Senator Bong Go receives Most Outstanding and Inspiring Public Servant of the Year award at the 4th Asian Torch Excellence Awards Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed gratitude for being honored as the Most Outstanding and Inspiring Public Servant of the Year during the 4th Annual Asian Torch Excellence Awards organized by Realtalk Philippines, emphasizing that the true measure of public service lies not in accolades but in the lives improved through sincere service. Speaking through a video message played during the awarding ceremony held at the Emerald Hall of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria in Quezon City on March 22, Senator Go acknowledged fellow awardees and highlighted the importance of perseverance, sacrifice, and compassion in their shared journeys of service. "First of all, congratulations to all the awardees tonight. This is an evening dedicated to recognizing Filipinos who work hard and inspire others in their respective fields. Behind every success is a story of perseverance, sacrifice, and genuine care for others," said Senator Go. The award, received on his behalf by his Chief of Staff Angelo Villar, marked the second consecutive year Senator Go was recognized with the same honor--a testament to his continued efforts to serve the Filipino people, especially the poor, the sick, and the marginalized. He went on to commend the organizers of the awards, particularly Leo Gamel Orencia, Chairman and Founder of the Asian Torch Excellence Awards Council, for motivating public servants and professionals alike to persist in their work for others. "But because of your recognition, many are encouraged to keep pushing forward with their advocacies," he said. The Asian Torch Excellence Awards is an annual recognition program organized by Realtalk Philippines, a media and public affairs platform founded by Orencia. Through its flagship programs and events, the organization aims to highlight stories of service, leadership, and community impact across the country. Held each year, the awards celebrate individuals and institutions that have made meaningful contributions in their respective sectors--public service, business, health, education, media, and beyond. The 2025 ceremony brought together a diverse group of honorees recognized for their work in inspiring change, promoting nation-building, and uplifting the lives of others. For Senator Go, the award is not merely personal recognition, but a reflection of the collective efforts made by those who silently and sincerely work in service of others. "Receiving the Most Outstanding and Inspiring Public Servant of the Year award is not just a personal honor but a recognition of the work we all do to serve our fellow Filipinos--silently, sincerely, and to the best of our abilities. In truth, the real reward in public service is not a trophy or a title, but the smiles of those whose lives we have touched," he stated. "With or without an award, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. The senator closed his message by urging fellow awardees to continue their shared mission to inspire and serve, underscoring the role of compassion and unity in uplifting lives. "To my fellow awardees tonight, let us continue what we have started. We will not tire of serving, of inspiring, and of proving that through compassion and unity, we can uplift more lives," Senator Go said. Senator Go was also named an awardee in the same category in March 2024, when Orencia personally visited the Senate to hand over the recognition. His repeat recognition highlights the consistency of his public service track record and his advocacy to bring government services closer to the people through legislative measures and grassroots initiatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.