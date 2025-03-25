Asure Software Strengthens Innovation Leadership through Strategic AI Partnership with AWS

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today highlighted exciting innovations emerging from its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), focused on leveraging advanced AI technologies and services. This collaboration underscores Asure’s commitment to driving transformative advances in HR and payroll solutions through artificial intelligence.

Highlighted recently on AWS’s prominent machine learning blog, this partnership showcases how the integration of generative AI tools, such as Amazon Q in QuickSight, opens the door to groundbreaking possibilities across numerous business functions. While the current focus demonstrates a transformative shift in call center operations, the broader vision of this collaboration extends well beyond customer support. Future innovations made possible through generative AI and AWS services include predictive HR analytics, intelligent workforce management, personalized employee engagement platforms, and advanced compliance monitoring.

“Partnering closely with AWS allows Asure to explore, experiment, and quickly deploy AI-powered solutions that will fundamentally redefine the Human Capital Management landscape,” said Yasmine Rodriguez, CTO at Asure. “With AWS’s advanced tools and infrastructure, we're not just addressing today’s challenges—we're laying the groundwork for tomorrow’s opportunities in AI-driven business innovation.”

Asure and AWS are dedicated to exploring the vast potential of generative AI, aiming to empower businesses with unprecedented insights, increased productivity, and significant operational efficiencies. Future possibilities include automating complex payroll processes, creating dynamic compliance monitoring systems, and delivering highly personalized HR experiences at scale.

“This partnership with AWS significantly enhances our ability to innovate and adapt quickly,” continued Rodriguez. “Generative and agentic AI is poised to revolutionize every aspect of human capital management, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting technological shift.”

To explore the full scope of potential applications and insights from this innovative partnership, visit: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/machine-learning/asures-approach-to-enhancing-their-call-center-experience-using-generative-ai-and-amazon-q-in-quicksight/

About Asure

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.



Contact Information:

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com

