Kelli Salter and Anchor Real Estate Join eXp Realty, Bringing Military Relocation Expertise and a Thriving Business Portfolio

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to announce that Kelli Salter, Broker/Owner of Anchor Real Estate in Jacksonville, North Carolina, has joined eXp.

Kelli is bringing her team of 11 agents and two staff members to eXp, along with a business empire that spans mortgage, property management, and contracting services. With $88 million in sales on 300 units in 2024, Kelli’s team is a dominant force in the Jacksonville market, specializing in military relocation, first-time homebuyers, and VA loans.

Salter, whose husband, Mike, is a retired, highly decorated Marine, built her business to serve military families near Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River. Her deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by military personnel and their families has been a driving force behind the company’s success.

Salter’s entrepreneurial mindset has also led to the expansion of her business beyond traditional real estate. She owns Motto Mortgage Coastal Connection, a mortgage company specializing in VA loans and Anchor Real Estate Property Management, which provides comprehensive property management services. Additionally, Mike is the owner and general contractor of Compass Home Solution, a contracting firm focused on home renovations.

“eXp provides world-class resources that will help our agents grow beyond what we could offer as an independent,” said Salter. “We want to be where the players are, and eXp is the next natural progression for us.”

eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja welcomed Salter and her team, emphasizing their alignment with eXp’s agent-focused model.

“Kelli Salter represents the very best of what it means to be a leader in real estate—her entrepreneurial spirit, deep commitment to her community, and innovative approach to business make her an exceptional addition to eXp Realty,” said Pareja. “Her expertise in military relocation and full-service real estate solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to support agents and their clients with the best tools, training, and opportunities. We’re thrilled to welcome Kelli and her team to eXp.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 25 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding new agent and team transitions, anticipated benefits to agents, projected business growth, and the Company’s ability to continue attracting high-performing agents and teams. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the successful integration of teams and agents into eXp Realty’s model, competition from other brokerages, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

