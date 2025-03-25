Home Genius Exteriors Wins Multiple Owens Corning Awards, Including Top Performer and MVP Recognition

From left to right: Gunner Smith, President of Roofing at Owens Corning; Jeff Gunhus, CEO of Home Genius Exteriors; and Custer Livermore, VP of Sales – Roofing at Owens Corning, as Home Genius Exteriors receives the MVP Award at the Owens Corning Platinum The Top Performer MVP Award, awarded to Home Genius Exteriors at the 2025 Owens Corning Platinum Conference

Home Genius Exteriors wins Top Performer MVP and more at 2025 Owens Corning Awards, highlighting excellence in service, product, and warranties.

These recognitions from Owens Corning prove that when you put customers first, the results speak for themselves.” — Jeff Gunhus

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Genius Exteriors is proud to announce it has received multiple honors at the 2025 Owens Corning Roofing Awards, including the prestigious Top Performer MVP Award, a Top Performer Platinum Warranty Award, Excellence Award in Service, and the Excellence Award in Product, reinforcing the company’s continued leadership in the home improvement industry and its commitment to outstanding customer service and workmanship.

The Top Performer MVP Award, one of Owens Corning’s highest distinctions, is awarded to just one contractor per region who delivers exceptional performance across multiple categories, including growth, customer satisfaction, and brand partnership. In addition to the MVP honor, the company was also recognized with a Top Performer Platinum Warranty Award, given to five total contractors across the nation, highlighting Home Genius Exteriors’ elite status as a provider of industry-leading warranty protections.

Home Genius Exteriors was also awarded with two Excellence Awards, which celebrates overall achievement across performance benchmarks. These achievements follow a strong history of recognition, including the 2023 Conference MVP, 2023 Product Excellence Award, and 2024 Platinum Pinnacle Community Award.

"These awards are a reflection of the hard work and commitment of every team member at Home Genius Exteriors," said Jeff Gunhus, CEO. “We believe the best companies don’t just grow fast, they grow right. These recognitions from Owens Corning prove that when you put customers first, the results speak for themselves.”

Home Genius Exteriors is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, a designation earned by less than 1% of roofing companies in the U.S. The company continues to set itself apart with a strong national footprint, best-in-class customer service, and a mission to elevate standards across the home improvement industry.

About Home Genius Exteriors: Home Genius Exteriors is a leading home improvement company specializing in high-quality roofing, siding, windows, and gutters. With a focus on exceptional craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and community engagement, Home Genius Exteriors is committed to enhancing the homes and lives of families across the region, creating the fastest-growing and most-respected home improvement company in the nation. Learn more at www.homegeniusexteriors.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.