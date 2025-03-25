UPAY Inc. - ACPAS Continues to Champion the Microfinance Sector as Proud Sponsor of MFSA Compliance Workshop

DALLAS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. ("UPAY" or the "Company") (OTCQB: UPYY) is delighted to announce that ACPAS, its South African subsidiary, proudly sponsored the MFSA #101 Compliance Workshop to MicroFinance, held at the Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre Johannesburg on March 13, 2025.

This highly anticipated event provided an essential platform for key industry players, regulators, and stakeholders to engage in critical discussions on compliance, regulatory advancements, and best practices within the microfinance sector. Attendees benefitted from insightful presentations, interactive panel discussions, and meaningful networking opportunities, all aimed at strengthening the industry's compliance framework.

MFSA expressed its sincere gratitude to ACPAS for its ongoing sponsorship and unwavering commitment to the microfinance sector. The presence of ACPAS at the event was met with great enthusiasm, with industry participants acknowledging the company's invaluable support in fostering an environment of collaboration and industry progression.

UPAY Inc. is proud of ACPAS's continued involvement with the MFSA and its dedication to driving positive change in the microfinance landscape. The Company remains committed to supporting industry-wide initiatives that empower microfinance institutions and promote sustainable financial growth.

About ACPAS:

ACPAS is a leading Loan Management Software provider in South Africa, offering innovative solutions that streamline loan origination, management, and compliance processes. With a strong commitment to supporting microfinance institutions, ACPAS provides cutting-edge automation and data-driven tools that enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. As a subsidiary of UPAY Inc., ACPAS continues to drive advancements in financial technology, ensuring sustainable growth for the microfinance industry. For more information, visit www.acpas.co.za

About UPAY:

UPAY is a publicly traded holding company at the forefront of the fintech industry. By investing in innovative technologies, UPAY delivers comprehensive Financial Software Platforms that offer full system automation, intelligent data solutions, and an enhanced user experience. The Company is dedicated to bridging the gap between clients and consumers in an evolving financial ecosystem, ensuring high engagement and lasting impact. For more information, visit www.upaytechnology.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements because of new information, future events, or other circumstances. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact Information UPAY INC. Media Relations info@upaytechnology.com

