Signs of Life Amiko Works it Out Amiko Signs of Life T-Shirt

Amiko's Signs of Life Secures A Top Position in the Fitness Space at Planet Fitness Locations and Adding Snap, Anytime and Crunch Fitness Centers to her Roster

As a kid, I always idolized the winning athletes. It is quite another to visualize yourself in their place. When I saw great people, I said to myself, I can be there.” — Arnold Schwarzenegger

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising music artist Amiko continues her meteoric rise as her latest single, Signs of Life , breaks streaming and engagement records while securing a coveted spot on the official Planet Fitness U.S. playlist using the Rockbot Music App. Known for her genre-blending sound and dynamic vocal energy, Amiko’s Signs of Life is now motivating millions of fitness enthusiasts across the nation as it hits purple and gold—the signature colors of Planet Fitness—fueling workouts with energy and inspiration.With its infectious synth groove, pulsating bassline, and emotionally charged hook—You’re mine, you’re mine, you’re mine, you’re mine—Signs of Life has become a fan-favorite, creating a high-energy atmosphere that keeps gym-goers inspired during their workouts.A Record-Breaking HitSigns of Life not only captured the attention of music lovers with the help of the Rockbot Licensed Music App that geolocates to each Planet Fitness location, and prompts user selection inside each gym while they workout, has surged to the top of fitness music charts, earning its place as a must-listen track in over 2,300 Planet Fitness locations across the United States**. This milestone highlights Amiko’s growing influence and cements her reputation as an artist who blends passion, playfulness, and performance to on the pitch in her viral video at 3.8M views to inspire global soccer, fitness and music audiences everywhere. Amiko has been a workout enthusiast as a former competitive athlete and soccer player she knows fitness and strength are the cornerstone of health and wellness and key to being at the top of her game in the music industry.Amiko’s Unstoppable MomentumFollowing the success of her previous hit, Reckless—which topped global DJ and club charts and landed in Top 10 positions across France, the UK, Canada, and the U.S.—Amiko continues to push boundaries in the music and fitness industries. The Sean Finn Remix of Reckless was also featured at all Planet Fitness locations nationwide, achieving tremendous success and further amplifying Amiko’s presence in fitness spaces. Her ability to seamlessly merge captivating music with real-life experiences has resonated deeply with fans and fitness enthusiasts alike. Her T-shirts and hats on her website are a great way to support Amiko's rise to the top of the music and fitness playing field.Signs of Life is more than just a song—it’s a reflection of passion, energy, and perseverance. To see it resonate with so many people in such a dynamic setting like Planet Fitness is beyond rewarding, said Amiko.What’s Next for Amiko?With Signs of Life gaining momentum and new collaborations on the horizon, Amiko’s journey is just beginning. Her sights are set on expanding her footprint in both the music and fitness industries, with upcoming releases expected to continue her upward trajectory.Listen to Signs of Life Today Stream on Spotify ] [ Download on Apple Music About AmikoAmiko is a rising music artist, youth soccer coach, and entrepreneur blending storytelling, rhythm, and movement to inspire fans worldwide. Her journey from soccer fields to studio sessions has created a one-of-a-kind artist with a powerful voice and a passion for empowering others.

Amiko Signs of Life Dance Video with Jewel

