Transforming the World Together: Join the Compassionate Action Conference, May 14–15, 2025

Compassionate Action Conference Banner

A Global Virtual Gathering for Empathy, Justice, and Hope

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when the world seeks healing, connection, and shared purpose, the Charter for Compassion is proud to announce the Compassionate Action Conference , a global virtual event taking place May 14–15, 2025. This dynamic two-day gathering will unite changemakers from all walks of life to explore and build a world rooted in empathy, justice, and hope.The Compassionate Action Conference is a vibrant platform bringing together leaders, activists, educators, artists, youth, business leaders, and community builders in a shared commitment to compassion. The event will feature live sessions, recorded presentations, panel discussions, and workshops covering key themes such as Interconnectedness and Social Responsibility, Environmental Stewardship, Restorative and Social Justice, Interfaith Collaboration, Gender Partnerships, Youth Advocacy, Compassionate Education, and Healing through the Arts, Science, and Community. Call for Presenters : The conference is actively seeking presenters from all sectors to share their projects, stories, research, and insights. Session formats include keynotes, lightning talks, panels, and interactive workshops. The proposal deadline is April 15, 2025. Submit ideas at: https://bit.ly/CACcallforproposals Media & Organizational Partners Welcome: Media partners and mission-aligned organizations are invited to help amplify the conference. In-kind promotion or support helps keep the event accessible, and partners receive recognition. Organizations aligned with the Charter for Compassion’s values are encouraged to join. Learn more at: https://bit.ly/CAC2025partners Inclusive & Accessible for All: This is a “pay what you can” event, ensuring that compassionate action is not limited by financial barriers. Various ticket levels are available, with added benefits for those who wish to support the conference further.Save the Dates: May 14–15, 2025 (Live sessions + on-demand recordings).An information session from March 5 is available at: https://youtu.be/IukMlI-1T1Y?si=nIM5lVsKiHiE8aSb Join the Compassionate Action Conference to be heard and build a more compassionate world. To learn more and register, visit:Conference Website: https://bit.ly/CACconf2025 Register Now: https://bit.ly/CACregistration2025 Together, let’s transform the world with compassion—one voice, one action, one connection at a time.

