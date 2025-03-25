Community Associations Institute Announces Partnership with McGowan Program Administrators., A Leading Community Association Insurance Provider

New affinity partnership offers specialized solutions for community associations.

Falls Church, Va., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority on the community association housing model that includes condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, has partnered with McGowan, a top provider of specialized coverage and protection for community associations nationwide. Through this exclusive partnership, McGowan will support CAI’s mission to provide education, resources, and advocacy for community associations by sharing its industry expertise and insurance solutions.

McGowan, an Ohio-based insurance provider, is recognized for offering tailored Directors & Officers/Employment Practices Liability (D&O/EPLI) insurance solutions that help community associations manage leadership-related risks and protect board members from personal liability.

“Strong, well-insured communities create stability for homeowners, board members, and property managers,” says Thomas B. McGowan IV, president and chief executive officer of The McGowan Companies. “We are proud to partner with CAI to provide customized insurance solutions that address the unique risks faced by community associations.”

McGowan’s expertise and commitment to the industry align with CAI’s goal of providing valuable resources to the millions of people living and working in community associations.

"CAI is committed to providing community associations with the best resources and expertise available," says Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI’s chief executive officer. “Partnering with McGowan as our exclusive provider of D&O/EPLI insurance ensures that association boards and leaders have access to high-quality coverage tailored to their unique needs."

For more information about McGowan’s insurance solutions, visit https://www.mcgowanprograms.com/products/community-association-insurance/directors-officers-insurance/.

This press release is a paid sponsor benefit provided by Community Associations Institute. McGowan is an endorsed provider of D&O/EPLI insurance through CAI’s Community Association Insurance Partnership. While CAI values its relationships with sponsors, the views and content expressed herein are solely those of the sponsor.

