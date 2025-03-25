Clark and US Army Corps of Engineers Break Ground on New Child Development Center at Fort Leavenworth

New Center to Provide On-Base Childcare for Military Families at Fort Leavenworth

FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 20, Clark Construction Group joined representatives from the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to celebrate the groundbreaking of the New Childhood Development Center in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Clark is managing the construction of the 37,300-square-foot, single-story preschool center that will accommodate up to 338 children. The center will provide on-post child care that offers full-day, part-day, and hourly care for children ages six weeks through five years old in a nationally accredited environment. The center will include 24 activity rooms, three outdoor playgrounds, and a parking lot with 146 spaces.

This facility is expected to meet the childcare needs of military families at Fort Leavenworth and is part of a broader initiative to support our service members and their families as they relocate throughout their years in service.

“Our team is eager to deliver this new Childhood Development Center to United States Army Corps of Engineers, so military families have a safe and vibrant center for their children when they need care,” said Mark Goodwin, senior vice president of Clark Construction. “We’re proud to get started on another project in the Kansas City area and work with the community and project partners to deliver this important asset for Fort Leavenworth.”

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

