RegEd Webinar with Datos Insights to Spotlight Distribution & Compensation Management Trends in the Insurance Industry

Raleigh, NC, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the leader in enterprise compliance and regulatory technology solutions, is partnering with Datos Insights to present a timely and insightful webinar, “The Future of Distribution & Compensation Management – Key Trends and Strategies.” The event will explore the rapidly evolving landscape of producer management, the increasing need for modernization, and how carriers can stay ahead by leveraging the latest technology solutions.

As insurers navigate a shifting workforce demographic, the demand for streamlined onboarding, licensing, and compensation systems has never been greater. With 64% of carriers citing “ease of doing business” as a top priority and 42% investing in new DCM solutions, the industry is at a pivotal moment for transformation.

The webinar will feature expert insights from Jackie Morales, Senior Principal at Datos Insights, Michael Pouliot, EVP of Sales at RegEd, and Jacob Spitzley, VP of Product Management at RegEd. Together, they will discuss key trends, including the role of automation, AI-driven workflows, and API-enabled integrations in shaping the future of distribution management.

“The insurance industry is experiencing a massive shift as veteran producers retire and new generations enter the workforce with different expectations for digital efficiency,” said Michael Pouliot, EVP of Sales at RegEd. “Firms that fail to modernize their distribution and compensation management risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive landscape. This webinar will provide insurers with actionable insights to optimize their systems, reduce manual processes, and future-proof their distribution strategies.”

Key topics to be covered include:

Bridging the Generational Technology Gap – Retaining institutional knowledge while modernizing operations.

– Retaining institutional knowledge while modernizing operations. Enhancing the Producer Experience – Automating onboarding, credentialing, and compliance for greater efficiency.

– Automating onboarding, credentialing, and compliance for greater efficiency. Strategic DCM Investments – Where insurers are focusing their technology spend to drive long-term growth.

– Where insurers are focusing their technology spend to drive long-term growth. Industry Best Practices – Leveraging modern solutions to streamline distribution and improve productivity.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 8th

Time: 12:00 – 1:00 PM ET

Insurance executives, compliance professionals, and distribution leaders are encouraged to attend this essential session. To register, visit here.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

