Rain Design introduces new color Black for iLevel, mBar pro, and mBar pro+

IRVINE, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Design today announced the addition of a new color Black for its best-selling laptop stands iLevel, mBar pro, and mBar pro+.





Integrating aesthetics and functionality, the iLevel, mBar pro, and pro+ have won numerous awards, including:



iLevel “Top Pick”, The New York Times Wirecutter “Best Laptop Stand of 2025”, USA Today Reviewed “Best Overall Laptop Stand”, GQ, How to Geek and XDA-developers mBar pro / “Best Portable Laptop Stand”, Wired and Forbes mBar pro+ “Best Macbook Accessories 2025”, iPhoneLife “Best Minimalist Macbook Stand”, Macworld

With the new color addition, the height-adjustable iLevel and portable mBar pro and mBar pro+ are now available in Silver, Space Gray, and Black.

The new color is available to order now at:

https://raindesigninc.com/products/ilevel

https://raindesigninc.com/products/mbarpro

https://raindesigninc.com/products/mbarproplus

It will also be available at Rain Design Authorized Resellers in April 2025.

