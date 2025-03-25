Finding for Recovery Issued Against Former Cleveland State Assistant Professor, Who Used University Payment Card for Personal Purchases

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery was issued Tuesday against a former assistant professor at Cleveland State University, who used a university-provided payment card for personal purchases.

Junior Gonzales was fired from his position in Cleveland State’s Chemistry Department after internal auditors identified $85,258.27 in payment card purchases that he admitted were not related to university business.

The finding was included in an audit of the university’s finances from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Gonzales, who was hired by Cleveland State in February 2023, received a federal grant from the National Institutes of Health from a previous employer, and the funds were transferred to the university upon his employment there.

Cleveland State shut down his payment card in early January 2024 after university management was made aware of concerns with Gonzales’ purchases. A subsequent internal audit review confirmed purchases he made between March 2023 and early January 2024 were for his personal use.

The university refunded $79,771.53 of the total to the National Institutes of Health, via an adjustment to a subsequent federal fund draw/request. The finding for recovery for the full amount is against Gonzales and in favor of Cleveland State’s Chemistry Department.

