Flatbread Market Size to Reach a Worth US$ 49.29 Billion by 2031, Driven by Increasing Popularity of Ethnic Cuisines, The Insight Partners

Flatbread market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during 2025-2031. Leading manufacturers are Kontos Foods, GRUMA SAB de CV, FGF Brands Inc, Joseph's Bakery, Olé Mexican Foods Inc, General Mills Inc, Goya Foods Inc, Mi Rancho, Leighton Foods AS, Toufayan Bakeries.

US & Canada, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global flatbread market is observing significant growth owing to the rising popularity of ethnic cuisines.The flatbread market report comprises a detailed analysis of different categories of flatbread such as tortilla, pita, and naan, and their sales through supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, bakeries, and online retail, which is driving the market toward significant growth. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The flatbread market is expected to reach US$ 49.29 billion by 2031 from US$ 35.86 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The demand for flatbreads is soaring due to evolving consumer preference toward healthier and more diverse food choices. As health consciousness is rising, consumers are seeking alternatives to traditional bread, particularly those that are perceived as lighter or offer specific health benefits. Flatbreads made with whole grains, low-carb options, and gluten-free varieties are gaining popularity among consumers focusing on weight management, digestive health, and overall wellness. This shift has driven flatbread manufacturers to innovate and provide healthier flatbread products that meet these demands. The major factors driving the growth of the flatbread market are the increasing popularity of ethnic cuisines and strategic initiatives by key market players such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. The rising preference for gluten-free products also fuels the market growth. Increasing Popularity of Ethnic Cuisines: As consumers are exploring different culinary approaches, the demand for diverse and ethnic food options is rising. With growing interest in Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Latin American cuisines, ethnic flatbreads such as naan, pita, roti, and tortilla are becoming mainstream staples. This cultural exploration has expanded the range of flatbreads available in grocery stores and supermarkets, catering to a broader consumer base. In regions experiencing demographic shifts, such as North America, the rising Hispanic population has contributed to the popularity of flatbreads. According to the Pew Research Center, the Hispanic population in the US grew by 26% from 2010 to 2022, which led to a more diverse marketplace where traditional ethnic flatbreads are available and embraced by wider demographics. Thus, the increasing multicultural population, coupled with initiatives by retailers such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, is contributing to the popularity of ethnic cuisines that include flatbreads. Strategic Initiatives by Key Market Players: The soaring demand for flatbreads is encouraging industry players to implement strategic actions to enhance their market presence. Manufacturers are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, forming collaborations, launching new products, and implementing other strategic initiatives to capture consumer interest and solidify their market positions. This dynamic environment reflects the increasing popularity of flatbreads on a global scale as brands seek to innovate and meet diverse consumer preferences. In March 2023, Rise & Puff announced the launch of a new line of real tortillas that puffs. The launch aims to cater to the rising consumer demand for better-for-you tortilla products. Also, market players are engaging in product launches and developments to cater to the growing consumer demand for healthy flatbread alternatives. In August 2024, Warburtons introduced Soft Pittas and flatbreads to its protein range, offering eight grams of protein per item. These products are high in fiber, vegan-friendly, and baked using a blend of pulse flours and linseed. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on type, the flatbread market is segmented into tortilla, pita, naan, and others. The tortilla segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of distribution channel, the flatbread market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, bakeries, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the flatbread market in 2024.

The flatbread market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Kontos Foods, GRUMA SAB de CV, FGF Brands Inc, Joseph's Bakery, Olé Mexican Foods Inc, General Mills Inc, Goya Foods Inc, Mi Rancho, Leighton Foods AS, and Toufayan Bakeries are among the major companies operating in the flatbread market.

Trending Topics: Gluten-Free Flatbreads, Artisanal Products, Ancient Grains, Vegan and Plant-Based, Non-GMO, Ethnic Cuisines, etc.

Global Headlines on Flatbread

Mission Foods Unveils Two New Gluten-Free Tortillas

Old El Paso New Fiesta Twists Bring An Unexpected Twist to The Chip Aisle

Old El Paso Introduces New Tortilla Pockets With A Sealed Bottom For Less Mess On Taco Night

Goya Foods Launches Its Very Own Online Store Just In Time For Hispanic Heritage Month and Holiday Celebrations





Conclusion

The global flatbread market is witnessing robust growth due to increasing consumer demand for convenient, healthy, and diverse food options. Flatbreads, which are unleavened bread typically made from flour, water, and salt, are a staple in many cultures worldwide. The soaring popularity of ethnic cuisines, the growing awareness of gluten-free and low-calorie diets, and the expansion of food service industries further contribute to the market growth. Additionally, innovations in flavor and packaging, along with increasing urbanization and disposable incomes, are fueling the market's expansion, making flatbreads a versatile and appealing choice for consumers across different regions.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including grain manufacturers, baked goods manufacturers, raw material suppliers, flatbread manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





