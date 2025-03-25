Winners Announced for the 14th Annual State Employee Art Exhibition

More than 40 employees receive recognition for their artistic excellence

Dover, Del. (March 24, 2025) – Creativity and artistic expression were on full display at the 14th Annual Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition, where employees and their families shared their talents with the community. Hosted by the Delaware Division of the Arts, this highly anticipated exhibition ran from February 25 – March 21, 2025, at the Arts Center/Gallery at Delaware State University in Dover. With an impressive 209 submissions from State of Delaware employees and their immediate family members, the exhibition provided a platform to celebrate creativity, recognize artistic excellence, and highlight the diverse talents within the state workforce.

The winners were officially announced on March 9, 2025, at a special awards ceremony held at the Delaware State University Arts Center/Gallery. The event drew an audience of 300 attendees, including state employees, family members, and community supporters. Attendees heard from Governor Matt Meyer, Secretary of Human Resources Yvonne Anders-Gordon, Delaware Division of the Arts Director Jessica Ball, and Deputy Director Kristin Pleasanton, who all shared inspiring remarks about the importance of the arts in fostering creativity, connection, and innovation within the state workforce.

“This exhibition is a testament to the immense creativity within Delaware’s state workforce and their families,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “Art has the power to inspire, connect, and strengthen communities, and it’s wonderful to see how these employees bring that creativity into their professional and personal lives.”

“Providing an opportunity for state employees and their families to showcase their creative work fosters an appreciation for the arts in unexpected places,” said Kristin Pleasanton, Deputy Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “The enthusiasm and talent on display this year were truly inspiring, and we are honored to celebrate these artists.”

The exhibition was more than just a competition; it was a showcase of artistic passion and innovation. Through a range of mediums—painting, photography, sculpture, works on paper, craft, and mixed media—participants demonstrated the power of visual storytelling. Beyond the awards, the event fostered a sense of community, underscoring the importance of the arts in professional and personal life.

Submissions for the 15th Annual State Employee Art Exhibition will begin to be accepted in mid-December 2026. For more information on next year’s deadlines (when posted), visit the Division’s website.

A gallery of winning artwork can be found here.

2025 Delaware State Employee Art Exhibition Winners:

(Click names to see their artwork)

Best of Show ($400): Brianna Shetzler, Department of Education, Clayton

Art Education Award ($200): Nawal Noon, Department of Education, Newark

People’s Choice Award:

Online: Kayleigh Vodvarka, Department of Education, Bridgeville

In-Person: Rick Slocum, Department of Health and Social Services, Smyrna

Special Awards:

Abstract: David Chambers, Voices (2024, Painting), Department of State, Smyrna

Landscape: Jung Marie Kim, Department of Education, Middletown

Monochrome: Cassie Hilliard, Department of Education, Magnolia

Pets: Sandra Henning, Department of Education, Frederica

Marine Life: Annabelle Taylor, Delaware Technical and Community College, Georgetown

Portrait: Sharif Sadiq, State Housing Authority, Seaford

Professional Category:

First Place ($350): Donald Doheny, Department of Education, Bridgeville

Second Place ($250): Cindy Morris, Department of Education, Hockessin

Third Place ($150): Sallyanne McLaughlin, Department of Education, Greenwood

Honorable Mentions: Caitlyn Rudolph (DOE, Vineland, NJ), Marciana Esteves (DHSS, Milford), Rick Burrow (DOE, Camden-Wyoming)

Intermediate Category:

First Place ($350): Elizabeth Chen, Department of Education, Middletown

Second Place ($250): Chloe Hannah, Department of Education, Camden

Third Place ($150): Michael L. Conlan Jr., Department of Health and Social Services, Wilmington

Honorable Mentions: Logan Farro (DHSS, Greenwood), Hyo Lee (DSU, Dover), Grume Abraham (DOT, Newark), Sydney Horton (OMB, Dover)

Amateur Category:

First Place ($350): Maureen McCambridge, Department of Education, Houston

Second Place ($250): Brady Lamers, Department of Finance, Middletown

Third Place ($150): Akane Miyazawa, Department of Education, Middletown

Honorable Mentions: Ben Ables (DOE, Georgetown), Ashley Jensen (DOE, Camden), Adenike Davidson (DSU, Dover)

Teen Category:

First Place ($150): Sophie Rissmiller, Department of Education, Coatesville, PA

Second Place ($100): Nathanael Taylor, Department of Education, Milton

Third Place ($50): Kendall Hill, Department of Education, Middletown

Honorable Mentions: Kamora Jones (DOT, Wilmington), Chase Puszkarczuk (DOE, Wilmington), Leah R. Cooper (DOF, Milford), Kaitlyn Ritts (DOE, Greenwood)

Youth Category:

First Place ($150): Elly Wendel, Department of Education, Wilmington

Second Place ($100): Leah Citron, Department of State, Wilmington

Third Place ($50): Izzabella West, DNREC, Camden

Honorable Mentions: Christopher Saxton Jr. (DNREC, Camden), Hannah Parnell (DOE, Wilmington), Norah Parnell (DOE, Wilmington), Sabrina Rambo (DNREC, Harrington)

Contact: Andrew Truscott, Program Officer, Marketing and Communications

302-577-8280, andrew.truscott@delaware.gov

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.

About the National Arts Program

At the National Arts Program, we empower organizations across the country to host art exhibitions that showcase the creativity of their employees and families. By fostering a strong and inclusive community that builds confidence, encourages risk-taking, and values self-expression, we grow and strengthen workplaces and communities. We ensure that creativity is recognized and validated, sometimes for the first time, with prizes, scholarships, and awards programs. Learn more at https://nationalartsprogram.org/.