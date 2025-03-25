Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Oswego County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Miles Dignean, who died on March 21, 2025 following an encounter with members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the New York State Police (NYSP) in Oswego County.

On the afternoon of March 21, members of the OCSO and the NYSP responded to a house in the Town of Constantia, Oswego County, following a 911 call for a welfare check and to serve Mr. Dignean with an order of protection. A struggle ensued during the encounter, and Mr. Dignean swung a metal object at officers, striking a NYSP trooper in the head. As the struggle continued, an OCSO deputy discharged his service weapon, striking Mr. Dignean. Mr. Dignean was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.