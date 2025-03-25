Hey Bubba Inc Launches Bubba AI, the First Agentic Voice AI Dispatcher for Owner Operators and Small Fleets

Bubba AI Enables Truckers to Call, Email, or Text Brokers and Shippers, Automating Freight Negotiation, Rate Confirmation, and Appointment Booking

Austin, Texas, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hey Bubba Inc is proud to announce the official launch of Bubba AI, the industry's first-ever Voice AI Dispatcher designed exclusively for owner-operators and small fleets. Bubba AI allows trucking businesses to run their authority independently, handling everything from finding loads to back-office operations—all powered by AI. There are many Agentic solutions in the market built for Brokers or Shippers, but Hey Bubba is purpose-built only for truckers. Now you as an Owner Operator or Small Fleet have an AI solution of your own.







“For the First time Hey Bubba brings the power of AI into the hands of Owner Operator and Small Fleet with Bubba AI, the True AI Dispatcher!,” said Tapan Chaudhari.







With its voice-first mobile app, Bubba AI enables truckers to speak naturally in any language, while Bubba communicates with brokers and shippers in white-collar English slang. Making seamless communication between blue-collar hard-working truckers and white-collar brokers and shippers behind the desk.

✅ AI Finds loads

✅ AI Calls brokers and shippers

✅ AI Negotiates rates via phone, email, or text

✅ AI Validates rate confirmations

✅ AI Books shipping appointments

✅ AI Manages back-office tasks like invoicing and paperwork

“We created Bubba AI to be the ultimate AI-powered dispatcher—one that understands truckers and works for them 24/7,” said Tapan Chaudhari, Founder and CEO of Hey Bubba Inc. “Owner-operators and small fleets now have an AI solution that helps them operate independently, eliminating inefficiencies and boosting profitability. Hey Bubba! is designed from my decade of experience working with Owner Operators.”

"With Hey Bubba, we are redefining the way dispatching works—for the first time bringing AI into the hands of a truck driver. The biggest challenge is how to encapsulate complex Agentic AI systems in a beautifully designed interface in the truck driver's hands" adds Clarissa Luttmann, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer.

To celebrate the launch, Hey Bubba is offering 3 months of free access to all new users who sign up with their DOT-registered email at https://app.Bubba.Ai .

Bubba AI will be showcased at the MATS Trucking Show 2025. Attendees can meet the team at Booth #37209 and see firsthand how Hey Bubba AI is transforming the trucking industry.

About Hey Bubba Inc

Hey Bubba Inc. is an Agentic AI company revolutionizing the trucking industry with Bubba AI, the industry's first Voice AI Dispatcher for trucking companies. Designed for owner-operators and small fleets, Bubba AI automates dispatching, negotiations, and back-office operations, allowing truckers to run their businesses with full independence. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Hey Bubba Inc is leading the future of Agentic AI for the trucking industry.

Hey Bubba Inc is located at 701 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701. For inquiries or more information, you can reach them via email at hello@bubba.ai . or follow them on social media platforms such as Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube , and Twitter for the latest updates.

Be part of the next generation Agentic AI Revolution in Trucking with Bubba AI and sign up today at https://Bubba.Ai .

