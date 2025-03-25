Honda Aircraft Company Reaffirms Commitment to Service Excellence with Fourth Consecutive FAA AMT Diamond Award

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Aircraft Company celebrated its receipt of the William (Bill) O’ Brien Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Award developed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the fourth year in a row. The AMT Employer Diamond Award represents the highest level of distinction awarded to aircraft maintenance employers, requiring that 100% of eligible employees have each individually earned the AMT Award of Excellence.

Honda Aircraft Company’s achievement in receiving this distinction for the fourth consecutive year comes at a time when the company is expanding the scope of its offerings for associate human factors training. Human factors training focuses on a variety of tactics to enhance situational awareness and create tighter collaboration across teams, all of which contribute to the creation of a work environment that ensures the highest level of quality and safety in all operations. While this human factors training has always been a mainstay of talent development at Honda Aircraft Company, its Customer Service center has led the charge in expanding these successful educational programs to additional departments, realizing efficiency gains across the company.

“Our team has done an outstanding job this past year in promoting the Honda Philosophy and its commitment to excellence,” said Honda Aircraft Company Customer Service Division Director Luis Jimenez. “Our company culture places heavy emphasis on the customer’s experience when enjoying our aircraft, as well as the joy of creating, which our associates can appreciate as they innovate new technologies and processes. We are proud to support this culture through our training initiatives.”





The same training Honda Aircraft Company associates underwent to achieve this award also facilitated the company’s renewal of its European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) maintenance certification, which enables Honda Aircraft Company to service HondaJet aircraft based out of Europe at its North Carolina facility. By ensuring this certification remains current, Honda Aircraft Company maintains Greensboro, North Carolina as a central hub for the HondaJet fleet, enhancing the quality of the HondaJet ownership experience and simplifying logistics for HondaJet operators by collocating its training and maintenance facilities.

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. responsible for the research, development, sales, marketing, customer service, and manufacture of the innovative HondaJet Elite II. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina. In 2023, the company announced plans to develop and produce its newest 11-occupant aircraft, the HondaJet Echelon, which will be offered alongside the HondaJet Elite II. Cumulative HondaJet deliveries surpassed 250 planes globally in 2024. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft advances the global Honda brand slogan “The Power of Dreams: How We Move You.”

Honda Aircraft Company Service Staff and Technicians Honda Aircraft Company service staff and technicians stand with representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration following the presentation of the 2024 William (Bill) O'Brien Aviation Maintenance Technician Award, their fourth consecutive year achieving this distinction. Honda Aircraft Company Executives Receiving the FAA AMT Diamond Award from FAA Representatives From left, Honda Aircraft Company Customer Service Division Director Luis Jimenez, Senior Vice President Amod Kelkar, President & CEO Hideto Yamasaki, FAASTeam Program Managers Tim Haley and Dan Kelly, and Honda Aircraft Company Customer Service Division Director David Grubb

