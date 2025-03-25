Growers Edge Announces Brian Weis as Managing Director of Mortgage

In the newly created role, Weis will grow a team of loan officers and build a first-of-its-kind ag loan origination network.

JOHNSTON, Iowa, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge , a financial technology firm that provides modern financial products and data-driven tools for agricultural retailers, manufacturers, and lenders, today announced Brian Weis as Managing Director, Mortgage.

A former senior vice president at Fairway Independent Mortgage and vice president at Guaranteed Rate, Weis has a track record of scaling high-performing sales teams, building systems that turn loan officers into category leaders, and forging profitable industry relationships that benefit his team and clients.

"From growing up on a dairy farm, I learned that agriculture is about more than just crops and livestock: it’s about having the right support when you need it,” said Weis. “At Growers Edge, we’ll provide that support by helping growers unlock capital they can use to improve and expand their businesses.”

Since joining Growers Edge in January, Weis has focused on three key initiatives:

Strategic partnerships: Through expanded partnerships with funding sources like Farm Credit System and other ag-focused banks, Growers Edge is building a framework for flexible wholesale lending.





Through expanded partnerships with funding sources like Farm Credit System and other ag-focused banks, Growers Edge is building a framework for flexible wholesale lending. New product development: By empowering some of the world’s biggest retail originators to invent and streamline their own digital mortgage processes, Growers Edge is ensuring ag lenders and growers get the same access and convenience.





By empowering some of the world’s biggest retail originators to invent and streamline their own digital mortgage processes, Growers Edge is ensuring ag lenders and growers get the same access and convenience. Loan officer empowerment: By helping loan officers specialize in complex FSA and RD loans, Growers Edge is delivering a tech-enabled competitive edge with technology that enhances loan officer relationships with growers.



“We brought Brian on board to develop deep relationships with two key groups: ag-focused banks and their grower customers,” said Matt Hansen, CEO of Growers Edge. “As a next step, we’ll link them with a technical engine that transfers farmland data into accurate land valuations and deliver the first end-to-end lending experience for the agricultural industry.”

Last year, Growers Edge acquired AQUAOSO Technologies , which offers its services under the Agcor brand and provides mapping, data, and analytics software for agricultural lenders. After expanding RangeAg , its farmland valuation tool, to cover more than 144 million acres of land across nine states, Growers Edge also announced it protected over 1 million acres of American farmland from downside risk.

About Growers Edge

Growers Edge provides modern financial products and data-driven tools that help forward-thinking agriculture retailers, manufacturers, and lenders reduce their growers' risks and costs when adopting newer innovative solutions and practices. The company's crop plan warranty and input financing solutions are trusted by dozens of retailers and manufacturers to assist hundreds of growers affordably purchase their products and guarantee yields on over one million acres of cropland.

