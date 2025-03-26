Travel Marquette Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation, Enhancing Accessibility for Visitors and the Community

We are proud to partner with IBCCES to make Marquette County more accessible and enjoyable for all.” — Susan Estler, CEO of Travel Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) has proudly designated Travel Marquette as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). This credential is awarded to organizations whose staff undergo an autism-specific training process to provide them with the necessary understanding and skills to be able to best communicate with, assist and accommodate autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

"Marquette County is committed to making every visitor feel welcome, and becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is an important step in that effort," says Susan Estler, CEO of Travel Marquette. "This certification strengthens our dedication to inclusivity by providing training and resources that improve the travel experience for autistic individuals and their families. We are proud to partner with IBCCES to make Marquette County more accessible and enjoyable for all."

“Designating Travel Marquette as a Certified Autism Center™ is a great step in increasing accessibility in their community,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “IBCCES looks forward to seeing the impact this partnership will have on staff, visitors and the entire community.”

This IBCCES initiative builds on Travel Marquette’s ongoing efforts to promote accessibility. In collaboration with SAIL (Superior Alliance for Independent Living), Travel Marquette developed a guide that highlights accessible hotels, businesses, recreation sites and restaurants. SAIL representatives conducted assessments for participating businesses, and the resulting information is available to visitors at Travel Marquette’s office and on the Travel Marquette website, providing detailed insights into the area’s accessible offerings.

A prime example of Marquette County’s commitment to inclusivity is the annual Independence Day Sensory-Friendly Laser Light Show. Held on the iconic Lower Harbor Ore Dock, the largest architectural laser show in North America, this unique event is designed to ensure that all attendees, whether children, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder or individuals with sensory sensitivities, can join in the festivities without worry.

To further enhance the visibility of their services and accessible offerings, Travel Marquette is also listed on the Accessibility App directory. Through the directory, users are able to view the visitor’s center's location, the accommodations the organization offers and their address, contact information and hours of operation.

The IBCCES Accessibility App is free for users to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of information and resources related to certified organizations, sensory-friendly spaces and navigating public locations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities and access to several other accessibility resources, the app helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Travel Marquette

On the shores of Lake Superior, Marquette, Michigan is a community where nature’s assets are on display through scenic vistas, rugged trails and rushing waterfalls. Marquette’s historic downtown pays homage to the rich mineral deposits, dense forests, and maritime markers that have helped to shape its story. From unique dining experiences, award-winning craft breweries and a thriving art scene, Marquette embraces a culture anchored in artisanship and ingenuity. For more information, visit travelmarquette.com or call 1-906-228-7749.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

