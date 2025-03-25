Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 Helps Nebraska Printer Provide Better Solutions to Nonprofit Customer Base

Installation at Firespring Enhances Efficiency, Saving Clients Time and Money and Stretching Dollars Further

Ramsey, NJ, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1 LED UV inkjet press at Firespring, a strategic marketing, printing and technology solutions provider with locations in Nebraska and Iowa. Nebraska’s first Certified B Corporation®, Firespring is dedicated to helping businesses and nonprofits thrive by offering services such as website design, marketing campaigns and print materials to support client growth.

With clients increasingly requiring more personalized content in their print materials, Firespring needed to improve its ability to efficiently handle and print variable data at scale. It needed a press able to handle quantities too large for its digital presses but smaller than what its larger presses were optimized for, particularly when projects required a second pass for customization. The AccurioJet KM-1 press solved the challenge by completing the process in one step, saving time and money and eliminating the need for multiple pieces of equipment.

Firespring had been exploring inkjet presses for some time, recognizing their growing importance as the industry evolves. Inkjet technology’s ability to provide more targeted, customized solutions ensures Firespring remains competitive in a rapidly advancing market toward more personalized, data-driven printing solutions. Additionally, an inkjet solution affords Firespring the flexibility to print larger sheets, improving efficiency for varying print run sizes and better serving the diverse needs of its clients.

“We evaluated several inkjet presses, and the AccurioJet KM-1 was the best fit for the type of work we specialize in. Its quality, low maintenance and ability to handle a wide range of jobs have significantly enhanced our production speed and efficiency. Clients have also noticed the vibrant colors and the rich quality of printing, comparable to offset,” said Emily Lowe, Vice President, Custom Manufacturing, Firespring. “Since we collaborate with so many nonprofits, introducing a press that enhances efficiency will save them both time and money, allowing their dollars to stretch further—a benefit they truly appreciate.”

One of the many ways Firespring shows its commitment to creating meaningful impact is through its Power of 3 program. The company dedicates one percent of its topline revenue to nonprofit organizations, providing essential financial support that helps nonprofits extend their reach and amplify their impact. Firespring also commits three percent of its team’s time to community service, with every full-time team member volunteering one full day each month for a cause that is personally meaningful.

“It is our honor to work with a company doing such remarkable work in the community, which is something we highly value at Konica Minolta,” said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. “The efficiency we can offer with the AccurioJet KM-1 was a perfect complement to their mission, enabling growth in profitability, which allows Firespring to do that much better. We are proud to be part of their business and look forward to a long partnership.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta’s 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact,” and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta’s bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Firespring

Firespring provides strategic guidance activated through creative solutions in marketing, printing and technology to help businesses and nonprofits prosper. The company serves thousands of brands, businesses and nonprofits in all 50 states and all over the world and is proud to be recognized as a leader in generating positive community impact. Firespring prioritizes this through its partnership with the Do More Good® Movement, an initiative that educates, empowers and amplifies companies and business leaders doing more good.

