Merit Medical Releases 12-Month Efficacy Results of the WRAPSODY® Cell-Impermeable Endoprosthesis (CIE)

At 6 months, the WRAPSODY CIE achieved 89.8% and 72.6% target lesion primary patency and access circuit primary patency, respectively.

At 12 months, the WRAPSODY CIE achieved 70.1% and 58.1% target lesion primary patency and access circuit primary patency, respectively.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a global leader of healthcare technology, today announced that the six-month results from the randomized arm of the WRAPSODY Arteriovenous Access Efficacy (WAVE) trial are scheduled for publication in the April issue of Kidney International. Twelve-month results from the randomized arm of the WAVE trial are scheduled for presentation at the Society of Interventional Radiology’s 50th Annual Scientific Meeting in Nashville, TN. The podium presentation is scheduled for March 30, 2025, during the late-breaking trials session.

The creation of an arteriovenous fistula (AVF) to achieve long-term access to blood vessels (vascular access) is required for patients undergoing hemodialysis. However, narrowing (stenosis) of blood vessels in and around the AVF can interfere with hemodialysis delivery, resulting in potentially life-threatening consequences. The WRAPSODY CIE is designed to help clinicians restore vascular access in patients on hemodialysis who experience stenosis in their venous outflow circuit.

The WAVE trial is a multicenter, international, investigational device exemption (IDE) trial designed to evaluate the WRAPSODY CIE’s safety and efficacy over two years. In the randomized arm of the trial, 245 patients on hemodialysis who experienced stenosis in the venous outflow of their AVF were treated with the WRAPSODY CIE (n=122) or standard percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA, n=123).

Treatment efficacy was defined as the proportion of patients who did not require an intervention due to clinically driven target lesion revascularization or target lesion thrombosis (target lesion primary patency). An additional efficacy endpoint was the proportion of patients without loss of vascular access anywhere within the circuit from the time of their initial treatment to the need for reintervention or abandonment of vascular access (access circuit primary patency).

Primary safety was defined as the proportion of patients with safety events that negatively affected the vascular access or venous outflow circuit, excluding target lesion revascularization or thrombosis, which resulted in reintervention, hospitalization, or death.

Initial results at six months demonstrated that the target lesion primary patency was significantly higher for the WRAPSODY CIE vs. PTA (89.8% vs. 62.8%, p<0.0001). Similarly, the access circuit primary patency was significantly higher for the WRAPSODY CIE vs. PTA (72.6% vs. 57.9%, p=0.015). No significant difference in the safety outcome was observed between treatments. At 12 months, the WRAPSODY CIE remained significantly higher than PTA for both target lesion primary patency (70.1% vs. 41.6%, p<0.0001) and access circuit primary patency (58.1% vs. 34.4%, p=0.0003).

“The WRAPSODY CIE’s positive outcomes at one year address an important knowledge gap regarding the potential durability of the device,” said Dheeraj K. Rajan, MD, FRCPC, FSIR, FACR, Professor and Division Head in the Department of Vascular Interventional Radiology at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada, and WAVE trial investigator. “It is encouraging to know there is a new device available to help us prolong functional vascular access in our patients.”

“At Merit, we are pleased to continue building on the superior results of the WRAPSODY CIE,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are committed to improving patient care and providing clinicians with the data they need to make evidence-based decisions.”

The WRAPSODY CIE received premarket approval (PMA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024. Merit began commercialization of the device in the United States in January 2025. The device previously received the Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark for commercial use in the European Union and is available in Brazil.

For additional information on Merit Medical’s WAVE trial, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04540302.

ABOUT MERIT

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves customers worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling more than 800 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,400 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS

Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its licensors.

