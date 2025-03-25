San Diego State University Partners with Givzey | Version2 to Launch Revolutionary Virtual Planned Giving Officer (VPGO)
Givzey | Version2's AI-Powered VPGO Enhances SDSU's Legacy Giving Program Without Adding Staff
The VPGO allows institutions like SDSU to dramatically scale planned giving marketing and outreach without expanding headcount, creating more opportunities for donors to leave meaningful legacies...”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Version2, Givzey’s AI R&D lab researching, developing, and accelerating the deployment of the world’s first fully autonomous fundraiser, today announced that San Diego State University (SDSU) has implemented its breakthrough Virtual Planned Giving Officer (VPGO) to expand and enhance the university's planned giving initiatives. This implementation marks another significant milestone in Givzey | Version2's mission to revolutionize fundraising through autonomous AI solutions.
The VPGO joins Givzey | Version2's growing suite of autonomous AI fundraising officers, including the Virtual Stewardship Officer (VSO) and Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO), all designed to address fundraising’s staffing shortage with trusted digital labor, specifically built for the nonprofit sector. Givzey | Version2’s trusted digital workforce is designed to solve the challenge that all nonprofit organizations face, the inability to hire enough fundraisers to manage and engage in 1:1 relational fundraising with donors.
"San Diego State University has always been at the forefront of innovation in higher education advancement, and our partnership with Givzey | Version2 allows us to extend that innovation to our planned giving program," said Amy Walling, Associate Vice President, Planned Giving, Estate Administration, Annual Giving/Digital Marketing at SDSU. "The Virtual Planned Giving Officer is already bringing in valuable insights through 2-way communication that are allowing us to learn about each donor’s unique values and philanthropic goals. The amount of individual communications it’s had already in just 3 months is incredible."
The Virtual Planned Giving Officer provides personalized education and cultivation for planned giving prospects through autonomous AI-driven communications that draw from both industry best practices and institution-specific knowledge. In addition to traditional cultivation and engagement strategies that deepen a prospect’s connection with the organization, the VPGO delivers tailored information about various planned giving vehicles, and shepherds donors through the initial stages of the planned giving journey before seamlessly transitioning qualified prospects to human planned giving officers to finalize documentation.
"Planned giving represents one of the most significant yet often under-resourced areas of fundraising," said Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey | Version2. "Our Virtual Planned Giving Officer allows institutions like SDSU to dramatically scale their planned giving marketing and outreach without expanding headcount, creating more opportunities for donors to leave meaningful legacies while providing a critical pipeline of future support for the university's mission."
SDSU is the first in the world to introduce an autonomous Virtual Planned Giving Officer to its donors and constituents. Sandy, SDSU’s VPGO, works with a portfolio of 1,000 planned giving prospects and has sent over 3,000 communications through text, email, and robotic handwritten notes. Sandy has seen engagement through 2-way communication and/or giving from 114 individuals and is poised to discover planned gifts and increase hybrid giving of current gifts and planned gifts, influencing over $90,000 in the portfolio in outright gifts.
The VPGO builds upon the success of Givzey | Version2's VEO and VSO, which are on-pace to generate $1 million in giving in less than a year after launch. Like its counterparts, the VPGO continuously learns from interactions and outcomes, becoming increasingly effective over time.
SDSU is one of a growing list of forward-thinking institutions leveraging Givzey | Version2's autonomous fundraising technology to extend the capabilities of their advancement teams.
For more information about Givzey | Version2's Virtual Planned Giving Officer and other autonomous fundraising solutions, visit www.givzey.com.
About Givzey | Version2
Givzey | Version2 is revolutionizing fundraising with fully autonomous AI fundraising solutions that enable institutions to achieve their advancement goals without adding staff. Through its suite of Virtual Officers, including the Virtual Stewardship Officer (VSO), Virtual Engagement Officer (VEO), and Virtual Planned Giving Officer (VPGO), Givzey | Version2 helps organizations enhance donor relationships, increase giving, and secure future support. Founded by advancement professionals, Givzey | Version2 combines cutting-edge AI technology with deep fundraising expertise to transform how institutions connect with their supporters.
About San Diego State University
San Diego State University is a public research university in San Diego, California, and is the oldest and largest higher education institution in San Diego County. Founded in 1897, SDSU offers bachelor's degrees in 97 areas, master's degrees in 84 areas, and doctorates in 23 areas, with over 36,000 students. SDSU is committed to creating educational opportunities, fostering scholarly achievement, and contributing to the community through research, innovation, and service.
