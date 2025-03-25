Global Choroidal Neovascularization Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

Enjoy a flat 15% OFF on all 2025 Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE to save big—don’t miss out!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global choroidal neovascularization market, according to the Choroidal Neovascularization Global Market Report 2025, has seen substantial growth in the recent years due to various contributory factors. The report shows that the market is set to grow from $3.37 billion in 2024 to an estimated $3.61 billion in 2025. This projected growth represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%.

Why has the choroidal neovascularization market seen such strong growth?

Increased prevalence of lifestyle diseases and an aging population are particularly noteworthy factors contributing to the size and growth of this market. Moreover, the rise in the incidence of retinal illnesses, growing eye care costs, and expanding education and screening initiatives have all played a significant role in driving the market. As such, the market value is expected to continue its steady ascension and grow to $5.64 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%.

But what can we expect in the future for the choroidal neovascularization market?

Future growth in this market can largely be attributed to increasing patient awareness, adoption of optical coherence tomography angiography, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies. There are also key trends expected to emerge, such as the introduction of intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial VEGF therapies, new gene treatments, and the uptake of telemedicine. These advancements, complemented by the development of combination therapies and personalized treatment strategies, will significantly propel the market forward. The role of patient awareness cannot be overstressed as it has drastically fueled the demand for these innovative treatments.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21142&type=smp

What is driving the growth of the choroidal neovascularization market?

A major factor inciting the market's growth is the rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration AMD, ranked as a top cause of vision loss in older adults. Projected figures from the National Institutes of Health suggest that by 2040, age-related macular degeneration AMD cases could reach 300 million, while by 2050, 5.4 million Americans could be affected.

In light of this, choroidal neovascularization CNV plays a crucial role in supporting AMD patients by slowing the progression of AMD and ultimately preserving the central vision in affected individuals. Advanced treatments such as anti-VEGF therapy are required to manage CNV, underscoring the indispensability of the choroidal neovascularization market in preserving central vision through effective treatments.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/choroidal-neovascularization-global-market-report

Which industry players are occupying the choroidal neovascularization market?

Significant companies operating in the market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, AbbVie Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Biogen Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Alcon Inc., Genentech Inc., Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

What are the key trends in the choroidal neovascularization market?

Companies in this sector are keen on developing novel therapies such as photodynamic therapy PDT, which destroy abnormal or cancerous cells and improve patient outcomes. For instance, Bausch & Lomb, a Canadian healthcare company, in collaboration with Finland-based Modulight, announced an FDA-approved ML6710i photodynamic laser.

How is the choroidal neovascularization market divided into segments?

The market divides into broader segments and specific sub-segments for deeper analysis. The main categories, according to treatment type, indication, route of administration, and end users, are further divided into subcategories providing a comprehensive view of the market.

Who are the leading players in the different regions?

North America led the choroidal neovascularization market in terms of size in 2024 and Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company.

Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-glucose-meters-global-market-report

Blood And Blood Components Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-and-blood-components-global-market-report

Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a trusted company with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Renowned for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights, the company is equipped with 1.5 million datasets, exemplifying profound secondary research findings and unique industry leader insights that provide the information needed to stay ahead of the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.