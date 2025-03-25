PathAI Showcases AI-Powered Pathology Innovations at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) 114th Annual Meeting

Company to present key research advancing digital pathology and host a networking event, H&E by the Sea, on March 25th at 6:00 p.m. ET at Nautilus Pier 4

BOSTON, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered pathology solutions, today announced its participation in the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) 114th Annual Meeting, taking place March 22–27, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. PathAI innovation will be highlighted in two oral presentations showcasing advancements in AI-driven pathology, including novel solutions for tumor detection and automated collagen quantification.

“We are thrilled to share our latest research at USCAP 2025, highlighting how AI can enhance pathology workflows and improve accuracy,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, CEO, and co-founder of PathAI. “Through these presentations, we aim to demonstrate the power of AI-driven insights in transforming pathology and advancing precision medicine.”

PathAI’s scientific oral presentations' key highlights:

Title: Evaluation of an AI-Powered Digital Pathology Tool for Automated Tumor Detection and Case Prioritization

PathAI will present data on an AI-powered digital pathology tool designed for automated tumor detection and case prioritization. This deep-learning model, trained on over 48,000 whole-slide images across 25 tissue types, demonstrates high sensitivity (0.86) and specificity (0.92) in identifying cancerous cases. The model’s potential to streamline pathology workflows and improve time to first review for malignant cases will be discussed.



Title: Quantitative Multimodal Anisotropy Imaging (QMAI) Unveils and Quantifies Morphological Collagen Across Multiple Organ Systems - Partner Presentation with Eli Lilly

A novel technique, Quantitative Multimodal Anisotropy Imaging (QMAI), will be highlighted for its ability to automate collagen quantification in H&E-stained slides. The study demonstrates how QMAI-derived collagen metrics correlate with pathologist assessments and distinguish diseased from normal tissues in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. The technique’s potential in fibrosis research and precision medicine will be explored.



Other Presentations & Posters Include

AI-based triage of dermatopathology specimens for pathologist workload prioritization

AI-powered detection and classification of artifacts in whole-slide images of pathology specimens

Clinical Utility of Tumor-Detect AI Algorithm for Detection of Prostate Cancer on Transurethral Resection Specimens - Partner Poster with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Machine Learning-Enabled Pathological Features of Post-preoperative Therapy Surgical Specimens Improves Recurrence Prediction in Patients with Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Treated with Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy (NAC) - Partner Poster with Dana Farber Cancer Institute

AI-Powered Automated Quality Control of Whole Slide Images by Artifact Detect Tool - Partner Poster with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center



In addition to its scientific sessions, PathAI will host H&E by the Sea, an AI-powered pathology networking event on March 25th at 6:00 p.m. ET at the Nautilus Pier 4. The event will bring together leading pathologists, researchers, and industry experts to discuss the future of AI in pathology.

Attendees are also invited to visit PathAI’s Booth #412 for a live demonstration of AISight®, PathAI’s cloud-native enterprise workflow solution designed to advance digital pathology workflows. To schedule a meeting with PathAI, contact digital.dx@pathai.com .

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming workflow and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com .

About AISight

AISight® is a cloud-native, intelligent enterprise workflow solution developed by PathAI to advance digital pathology practices. Serving as a central hub for case and image management, AISight integrates seamlessly with major laboratory information systems (LIS) and supports various scanners. Its browser-accessible, cloud-based architecture enables rapid activation and scalability without requiring additional infrastructure investments. Designed with pathologists in mind, AISight offers built-in image analysis and collaboration tools, providing an intuitive user experience. The platform also features an open AI environment, incorporating AI algorithms from PathAI and third-party partners to support multiple histopathology applications.



