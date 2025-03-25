The AAA® and PLI Unveil Groundbreaking Course to Supercharge Law Firm AI Strategies

In partnership with Creative Lawyers | Coming Spring 2025

NEW YORK, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association® (AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), has announced its new continuing education course titled “Building a Law Firm AI Strategy: Lessons from the American Arbitration Association’s Transformation.” Developed in collaboration with Creative Lawyers, this self-paced program is designed for law firm leaders looking to implement generative AI strategies effectively within their organizations. The curriculum integrates the AAA’s AI transformation journey as a case study, offering participants a practical roadmap for success.

To extend its reach and impact, the AAA has also partnered with Practising Law Institute (PLI), a nonprofit leader in continuing legal education, to support the distribution of the course, designed to accelerate the evolution of AI-driven law firms, corporate counsel, and courts. As a trusted provider of professional education programs presented by top subject matter experts, PLI’s involvement ensures that participants receive high-quality, actionable training that meets the evolving demands of the legal industry.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the AAA on this timely initiative,” said Sharon L. Crane, president of PLI. “AI is reshaping the legal industry, and this course provides invaluable guidance for firms navigating that transformation. By making the program available through PLI, we can equip even more law firm leaders with the tools they need to capitalize on the potential of AI.”

“This course is a strategic roadmap for law firms and organizations working to implement AI effectively,” said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA. “At the AAA, we have a top-down and bottom-up culture of innovation, which has enabled us to successfully implement AI strategies, structure AI-driven projects, and align our growth with our users’ needs. Creative Lawyers was the perfect partner to build the course, and PLI is the perfect partner to distribute it. We are all eager to bring more lawyers to the conversation about how AI can and will shape the future of our profession.”

This results-driven course equips law firm leaders with tools and insights to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and stay competitive. It explores leadership approaches for AI adoption, overcoming the Innovator’s Dilemma, and managing organizational resistance to change.

Each module is self-paced and asynchronous, allowing busy professionals to learn on their own schedules. The course offers practical frameworks for leveraging AI, adapting to shifting client expectations, and positioning firms at the forefront of innovation while preserving human expertise. Modules include worksheets designed to help participants tailor the presented theories to their specific firm context.

Participants will also learn to cultivate a culture of innovation, structure AI projects, prioritize AI use cases, and integrate AI as a strategic thought partner for their clients, colleagues, and stakeholders. They will have a clear roadmap for balancing AI adoption with long-term business viability, ensuring their firm thrives in an evolving legal landscape.

“Working with the AAA and Bridget to document their AI journey was truly inspiring,” said Jennifer Leonard, founder and principal at Creative Lawyers. “The AAA has successfully embraced AI in a way that enhances human potential. It was an honor to translate their transformation into an actionable course that will empower law firms to take the next step in AI adoption.”

For more information, and an early registration discount, visit AAAiCourse.org.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit AAA is the leading alternative dispute resolution service provider. It has administered more than eight million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With offices throughout the United States and Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

About Practising Law Institute

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

Lauren Nick American Arbitration Association 212 401 4808 NickL@adr.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.